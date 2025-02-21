A Thousand Blows: Peaky Blinders fans urged to watch new Stephen Graham Disney+ historical drama - cast & plot
The highly-anticipated series A Thousand Blows has premiered on Disney+, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight transporting viewers back in time to Victorian London. The new series stars Stephen Graham (This Is England; Boiling Point), Malachi Kirby (Black Mirror; Roots) and Erin Doherty (The Crown;.
While Knight confirmed that the Peaky Blinders story will continue in the upcoming film and beyond, A Thousand Blows promises to bridge the gap for fans of Tommy Shelby and the gang. The show has already garnered some impressive reviews, with critics pointing out the fantastic performances from Graham, Kirby and Docherty.
Here’s everything you need to know about the series before tucking into a new six-part historical drama.
What is A Thousand Blows about?
Set in the East End of London in 1880s, A Thousand Blows follows the story of Hezekiah Moscow (Kirby) and Alec Munroe (Francis Lovehall), two friend from Jamaica who find themselves involved in the criminal underbelly of the capital. Moscow rises through the ranks in the thriving bare-knuckle boxing scene before attracting the attention of Mary Carr (Doherty), head of the all-female criminal gang the Forty Elephants.
Meanwhile, Sugar Goodson (Graham) finds Moscow’s arrival on the bare-knuckle boxing scene unsettling and sets about knocking the boxer down a peg or two to hang onto his self-appointed title of emperor of the East End boxing scene.
Who is in the cast of A Thousand Blows?
The talented cast bringing the story of A Thousand Blows to life include:
- Malachi Kirby as Hezekiah Moscow
- Erin Doherty as Mary Carr
- Stephen Graham as Sugar Goodson
- Francis Lovehall as Alec Munroe
- Daniel Mays as William Punch Lunch
- James Nelson-Joyce as Treacle Goodson
- Jason Tobin as Lao
- Jemma Carlton as Belle Downer
- Ziggy Heath as Peggy Bettinson
- Morgan Hilaire as Esme Long
- Darci Shaw as Alice Diamond
How to watch A Thousand Blows
The full six-part series releases on Disney+ on Friday, February 21. You will need a subscription to the service to access the title.
Subscriptions to Disney+ star from £4.99 per month, with a series of plans available.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.