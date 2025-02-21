Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new Dinsey+ historical drama A Thousand Blows arrives on the streaming service today (February 20).

The six-part series tells the story of Jamaican immigrant Hezekiah Moscow who finds himself in the seedy criminal underworld of Victorian London’s East End. Moscow becomes an up-and-coming name in the underground bare-knuckle boxing world and threatens the position of the self-proclaimed East End boxing champion Henry “Sugar” Goodson, who is also clashing with Mary Carr, a member of the all-female, shoplifting crime syndicate the Forty Elephants.

The show stars Stephen Graham (Sugar Goodson), Malachi Kirby (Hezekiah Moscow) and Erin Doherty (Mary Carr). A Thousand Blows has already impressed critics, with comparisons to Peaky Blinders due to Steven Knight, the creator of both shows.

Viewers will be able to tune into A Thousand Blows on Disney+ from Friday, February 21. But what some may not know is that the show is actually based on real life.

The Forty Elephants, a real-life all-female crime syndicate, features in the new historical drama A Thousand Blows. | Robert Viglasky

Were the Forty Elephants a real gang?

Yes, the all-female crime syndicate as seen on the show is in fact a real life Victorian gang. Just as in the series, the crime gang was an all-female group who operated in and around the Elephant and Castle district of London.

The first mention of the Forty Elephants came in a newspaper in 1873, but police records from the time show that members may have been operating before this. The gang, which grew to around 40 members, specialised in pickpocketing and shoplifting, with many being the partners or relatives of the male crime syndicate ‘Elephant Boys’.

The members targeted high-class stores in the West End of London, swiping thousands of pounds worth of items and hiding them in coats, hats, skirts and bloomers. The gang was famed for escaping police detection due to the privacy afforded to women during the Victorian era, but moved their operation to rural and seaside towns after becoming infamous in London.

Erin Doherty stars as Mary Carr in A Thousand Blows | Robert Viglasky/Disney+

Was Mary Carr a real person?

Yes, Mary Carr was a real member of the Forty Elephants. Little is known about the real life of Carr, but what we do know is she worked in London as a flower seller, having previously served at a female prison in her youth for an unspecified reason.

She was named as Queen of the Forty Elephants at some point around 1890. Her reign came to an end in 1896 when she was convicted of the kidnapping of a six-year-old boy from Epsom races and sentenced to three years in prison. in 1900, Carr was convicted once again of receiving stolen goods and sentenced to another two years behind bars.

Mary Carr is believed to have died in 1924. Alice Diamond, who also appears in A Thousand Blows, succeeded Carr as Queen of the Forty Elephants and reportedly pushed the gang into a more violent direction.

A Thousand Blows premieres on Disney+ in the UK and on Hulu in the US on Friday, February 21.