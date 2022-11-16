I Am Vanessa Guillén is a Netflix true crime documentary about the killing of an American soldier by fellow soldier Aaron David Robinson at a base in Texas.

New Netflix true crime documentary, I Am Vanessa Guillén, follows the shocking killing of serving American soldier Vanessa Guillén by Aaron David Robison, who was also serving in the US army. The documentary explores the failings of the army to investigate sexual harassment, and the specific failures relating to the investigation into Guillén’s death.

The documentary also looks at how pressure from Guillén’s family pushed the investigation forward and led to changes in how the military operates in relation to sexual harassment. But who was Guillén’s killer Aaron David Robinson, and what happened to him?

Shrine to Vanessa Guillén

Who was Aaron David Robinson?

Aaron David Robinson was a key suspect in the death of Vanessa Guillén, a 20-year-old woman serving in the US army. Robinson, from Calumet City, Illinois, was also a sergeant in the US army - he joined the army in October 2017 and held the rank of E4 Specialist.

Before her death, Guillén told her family that she was experiencing sexual harassment from a colleague, though it is not known if she was referring to Robinson or another member at Fort Hood.

Robison is believed to have bludgeoned Guillén to death in April 2020 before dismembering her body and burying the remains. His supposed girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar, is accused of helping to cover up the murder.

Mural of Vanessa Guillén

Guillén was considered missing for more than two months, and a major investigation was launched to find her. After Guillén’s remains were found, Robinson and Aguilar became implicated in the crime.

Aguilar later said that Robinson told her he had bludgeoned Guillén to death with a hammer. She claimed that he had done this because Guillén had seen an image of Aguilar on Robinson’s lockscreen.

Robison had reportedly been concerned that if Guillén revealed his relationship with Aguilar, who was married - though estranged - to another enlisted soldier, Robinson would be punished for violating the military’s fraternisation rules. If he had been found in breach of the rules, he would have faced a maximum penalty of dismissal and confinement of up to two years.

What happened to Aaron David Robinson?

Robinson had been held in custody at his unit at Fort Hood, but after learning that Guillén’s remains had been discovered, he escaped and was pursued by police. In the early hours of 1 July, police attempted to apprehend Robinson, but he fatally shot himself with a handgun before he could be taken into custody.

Guillén’s mother said that she had been told by witnesses to Robinson’s death that they had heard two gunshots. She believes that Robinson was killed by police as part of a coverup.

Because Robinson killed himself, he was never tried or sentenced for Guillén’s murder. Aguilar was indicted on 11 counts related to the crime, including destroying evidence - her trial is scheduled for January 2023, and if she is found guilty she could face up to 20 years in prison.

