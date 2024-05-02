Abby Lee Miller Dance Moms spin-off: teaser trailer filmed at JoJo Siwa's studio released for new dance series
Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller is back with a brand new spin-off called Abby Lee Dance With Me. The dance instructor’s original Lifetime show, Dance Moms ended in 2019, entertained millions and launched the careers of young dancers including Maddie Ziegler, JoJo Siwa and Chloé Lukasiak.
Abby is back on the road to look for her next champion, sharing the news on Instagram by revealing a teaser trailer, with the series according to Pink News filmed at JoJo Siwa’s studio. In Dance With Me, Abby will be taking on a brand new group of young dancers, helping them to achieve their dreams. The new show will also focus on Abby travelling across the US as she searches for the next champion.
Abby has shared a teaser trailer on Instagram, in the video she begins in a voiceover: “It was a cultural phenomenon that captured the attention of millions of viewers around the world. Hundreds of dancers from across the United States competed in pursuit of their dreams, and only one woman made their dreams a reality. Now, 12 years later after it all began, I’m back and better than ever.”
Sharing how excited she was about the upcoming Dance Moms spin-off, Abby said in her caption: “I can’t wait to share this incredible talent with the World! A great big hug goes out to all the wonderfully talented kids who were selected to participate in this show! I loved working with each and every one of you!”
Abby Lee Miller Dance With Me - how to watch in the UK
The release date for Abby Lee Miller Dance With Me has not yet been confirmed. However, UK fans can still catch up on all eight seasons of the Dance Moms drama on Disney Plus and Apple TV.
