British comedy Absolutely Fabulous is set for a reunion with a star studded special.

Sweetie darling, sweetie grab the Bollinger because AB Fab is back !! One of the funniest comedies on TV during the nineties is set for a special reunion show with the original cast and some very special guests. Absolutely Fabulous first aired in 1992 with five series and a movie of pure comedy genius.

Spice Girl Emma Bunton and Comedy star Ruby Wax are set to feature in ‘Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out.’ Celebrities and members of the cast will take a look back at the comedy series and the lasting legacy. The reunion show will air on Gold in October.

Written by and starring Jennifer Saunders as the Edina Monsoon ‘Eddie’ and Dame Joanna Lumley as her best friend Patsy Stone. The sitcom followed PR Mogul Eddie and her alcoholic best friend best friend as they drank and smoked their way through life trying to chase the latest fads in an attempt to maintain their youth and recapture their glory days as Mods in swinging London.

Julia Sawalha who played Eddie’s daughter Saffron Monsoon and Jane Horrocks who starred as Eddie's assistant Bubble will also feature in the show. Sadly June Whitfield who starred as Eddie’s mother in the series passed away in 2018.

In a press release Jennifer Saunders said: “I loved making Ab Fab but I can’t remember a great deal, so much of this retrospective is a revelation to me. Thank you Gold for this kind and helpful programme.”

Dame Joanna Lumley, added: “It was a fabulous wander down memory lane by actresses who only have the faintest grip on reality. Really thrilling, and I hope vastly entertaining. I loved every second.”

Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out will air on Gold on October 17. Original episodes original episodes will air exclusively on Gold from 9pm weeknights in October.

