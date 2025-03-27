Adolescence co-creator Jack Thorne has broken his silence on the future of the smash hit Netflix show.

The drama series, starring Stephen Graham and Ashley Walters, has become of the UK’s biggest shows since launching on Netflix on March 13. Following the story of 13-year-old Jamie Miller who is accused of killing his female classmate Katie, Adolescence has drawn in millions of viewers with its themes of incel culture, misogyny, bullying, and the influence of social media.

The major success of the show has led to some calling for a second series focusing on Katie’s side of the story. However, co-creator Jack Thorne has put an end to the speculation.

Thorne, who created the show alongside actor Stephen Graham, told This Morning: “I don’t think we’re the right people to tell Katie’s story.

“I think there are other makers out there that could tell beautiful dramas about Katie or girls like Katie, and that those shows should be made. Our aim was to try and tell Jamie’s story as fully as we possibly could, and maybe trying to tell her story would dilute that in some way and maybe we would be inadequate for that task.”

Thorne added that a second instalment of the show would also be unlikely because “Jamie’s story is finished” after the events of the final episode of Adolescence. He said: “I don’t think there’s anywhere more we can take Jamie, so I don’t think there is a series two.

“We’d love to explore the one shot format in another way. We’d love to tell other stories with it, but I don’t think a series two of Adolescence is quite right for us.”

Adolescence has received almost-universal critical acclaim from critics since its released and has broken a UK television record. The show became the first on a streaming platform to top the country’s overall weekly television audience charts from BARB.

The show also sparked conversations in parliament and campaigns to get the show screened in schools. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said during PMQs that he was watching the show with his teenagers at home. He said: “It’s a very, very good drama. This violence carried out by young men influenced by what they see online is a real problem. It’s abhorrent and we have to tackle it.”