Alan Titchmarsh's jeans have been censored on North Korean TV. Picture: BBC/KCTV

A pair of blue jeans worn by Alan Titchmarsh have been censored by North Korea when an episode of his gardening show aired in the country on Monday (March 25). The 2010 episode of the BBC TV series Garden Secrets, featured Titchmarsh wearing a pair of blue jeans and kneeling in a garden bed whilst tending to flowers, but when the episode was broadcast by the Korean Central Television (KCTV), his legs - including the jeans - had been blurred.

The trousers are still visible, with the censoring drawing the attention of British media, members of the public and even Titchmarsh himself. The BBC gardening series has appeared on North Korean TV since 2022, with the gardening host saying at the time: "I never imagined that my programmes would reach North Korea, but hopefully the calming nature of British gardening will be well received there."

Are blue jeans banned in North Korea?

Ticthmarsh's jeans have been censored due to a North Korea clampdown on the influence of western culture, including fashion. Jeans are not worn in North Korea, with blue jeans reportedly banned in the country since the 1990s.

Reported by NK News, North Korea researcher Peter Ward, said that former leader Kim Jong Il told citizens that jeans were "absolutely verboten and people should not wear them under any circumstances". Jeans are viewed as, a "symbol of American imperialism".