Alec Baldwin has cried as he spoke about the Rust shooting in his new reality series At Home With the Baldwins.

The US actor, who shares seven children with his wife Hilaria, is fronting a new TLC reality show about their life which will air next month.

Ahead of its release, a trailer has been made available which shows snippets of the show - including showing Baldwin speaking about the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of western film Rust in October 2021.

While the show was being filmed last year, 66-year-old Baldwin was facing an involuntary manslaughter charge as a gun he was holding on the set of the film discharged and killed Hutchins. In the trailer, Baldwin speaks to his wife about what happened.

"A son lost his mom in the most unthinkable tragedy. This is never something to forget, and we're trying to parent through it," Hilaria says first, prompting Baldwin to break down in tears. "Honestly, from the bottom of my soul, I don't know where I'd be if I didn't have you and these kids," he responds.

Since filming, charges against Baldwin in New Mexico were dismissed after Baldwin's attorneys alleged prosecutors had buried evidence. Last month, prosecutors declined to appeal the decision, marking the official end of the lengthy criminal case.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin with six of their children (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Universal Pictures) | Getty Images for Universal Pictu

More scenes of the family life, from the children ignoring paparazzi while playing outdoors to Baldwin stepping into a therapist's office, are shown throughout the trailer. "We've had bad moments, but we found our foundation. . . we're solid and we're here together," Hilaria says to end the trailer.

In a statement shared alongside the trailer, the couple said they hope viewers will get to know the family better. "This series gives viewers a glimpse into our lives as a family - the good, bad, wild, and everything in between. We hope viewers will connect with our experiences and the love we share. Filming the show has been an amazing journey, and we’re proud to have TLC as a partner in telling our story."

The Baldwins married in July 2012 and welcomed their first child in August 2013. They share Ilaria Catalina Irena, 2, María Lucía Victoria, also 2, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 6, Romeo Alejandro David, 7, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 8, Rafael Thomas, 9, and Carmen Gabriela, 11. Baldwin was previously married to the actress Kim Basinger, with whom he shares a 29-year-old daughter named Ireland.

The Baldwins premieres Sunday February 23 at 10/9c on TLC, with episodes streaming the next day on Max.