Alice In Borderland returns to Netflix today (September 25) - here’s when fans can tune into the hit Japanese show.

Alice In Borderland became a cult-hit in netflix when it premiered in 2020. Following the story of video game-obsessed layabout Arisu, the show following him and fellow ‘players’ trapped in the Borderland, an alternative version of Tokyo. As they competed in a series of dangerous games to escape the alternative reality, he found an allyship with Usagi, a mountain climber who was desperate to escape and win the games.

The renewal of the show for a third season shocked some fans after the show wrapped up the main storyline in the first two seasons. Season three hits Netflix on September 25.

Alice In Borderland returns for season three on Netflix. | Netflix

What time is Alice In Borderland season three available?

With the highly-anticipated return to the Borderland on the horizon, UK-based Netflix subscribers can tune into the full series from 8am.

How many episodes are there in Alice In Borderland season three?

While season one and two of Alice In Borderland both had eight episodes, the show’s third installment looks to only include six episodes.

The official synopsis for season three reads: “It's time to return to the Borderland... In the previous season, Arisu and Usagi cleared every card's game and returned to the real world. Now married, they lead a happy life, though their memories of the Borderland surface only in dreams and hallucinations.

“One day, Usagi suddenly vanishes. Guided by Ryuji, a man who studies the afterlife, she sets out for the Borderland. A devastated Arisu is visited by Banda, now a Borderland resident, who informs him of Usagi’s whereabouts. Arisu must now follow her back into inevitable danger to find her.

“Upon his return, Arisu faces a barrage of fire arrows and electric currents powerful enough to fry victims alive. Will he find Usagi and return to their world? What awaits them and the other players — hope or despair? With only the Joker card remaining, the game it holds for Arisu and the others remains a mystery. The Borderland returns on an even grander scale, with stunning visuals that will captivate viewers.”