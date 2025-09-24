Actors James Norton and Louis Partridge, who is dating Olivia Rodrigo, star in Netflix’s House of Guinness.

The premiere for Netflix’s House of Guinness took place at the Picturehouse Central in London and was attended by cast members including James Norton and Louis Partridge, who is dating singer Olivia Rodrigo. The synopsis for the new House of Guinness drama reads: “Dublin, 1868. The Guinness family patriarch is dead, and his four children-each with dark secrets to hide- hold the brewery’s fate in their hands.”

The stars of Netflix’s House of Guinness include Irish actor Anthony Boyle who plays the eldest of the Guinness siblings, Arthur Guinness, Louis Partridge is Edward Guinness, who along with his brother Arthur Guinness, is tasked with running the family brewery. Anne Plunket, the only daughter of Sir Benjamin Guinness, is played by Emily Fairn whilst actor Fionn O’Shea has been cast as the other sibling Benjamin Guinness.

Other actors in the series include James Norton as Irishman Sean Rafferty, actress and model Niamh McCormack who plays Ellen Cochrane, Seamus O’Hara is Patrick Cochrane, Danielle Galligan is Lady Olivia Hedges, Michael McElhatton is John Potter and Dervla Kirwan is Lady Agnes Guinness.

What time is House of Guinness out on Netflix, is it based on a true story, who are Lady Mary Charteris and Daphne Guinness? (L-R) Lady Mary Charteris, Daphne Guinness, Lord Ned Guinness, Ivana Lowell, Jasmine Guinness and Celeste Guinness attend the "House Of Guinness" London Premiere at Picturehouse Central on September 23, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Is Netflix’s House of Guinness based on a true story?

Yes. Netflix’s House of Guinness is based on the real-life Guinness family. Steven Knight, the man behind Peaky Blinders, also created House of Guinness and he told Netflix that “It’s the extraordinary story of a family who happens to be the inheritors of the biggest brewery in the world.

Steven Knight also said: “They’re young and are given the task of taking on this incredibly successful brand. The first priority is: Don’t screw it up. And the second priority is to make Guinness even bigger.”

Who is Lady Mary Charteris?

DJ and model Lady Mary Charteris is the daughter of James Charteris and his first wife Catherine Ingrid Guinness, who is the daughter of Guinness heir Jonathan Guinness, 3rd Baron Moyne. The 38-year-old was in attendance at the London premiere of Netflix’s House of Premiere and is married to musician Robbie Furze and they share a daughter Wilde.

When Lady Mary Charteris married Robbie Furze, her wedding was attended by the likes of Lily Allen, Poppy Delevingne, Jerry Hall and her daughter Georgia May Jagger.

Who is Daphne Guinness?

Daphne Guinness, who was also at the premiere of House of Guinness, describes herself on her website as “a muse, film producer, actor, curator, designer, and philanthropist. She’s worked with many visionary creative minds, from the late Alexander McQueen and Karl Lagerfeld, to artists and photographers such as David LaChappelle and Nick Knight.”

Daphne Guinness is the daughter of brewery heir Jonathan Guinness, Lord Moyne, and Suzanne Lisney. She married Greek shipping magnate Spyros Niarchos when she was just 19, they went on to have three children and got divorced in 1999.

Who is Jasmine Guinness?

Jasmine Guinness is a model and the daughter of Patrick Guinness and Liz Casey. Jasmine married Gawain Rainey in 2006 and they have two children Elwood and Otis.

The premiere for Netflix's House of Guinness took place in London. Photo: Ben Blackall/Netflix | Ben Blackall/Netflix

Who is Lord Ned Iveagh?

Lord Ned Iveagh is the 4th Earl of Iveagh, and also Viscount Elveden. His full name is Edward, but he prefers to be known as Ned. He is the son of Benjamin Guinness, the 3rd Earl of Iveagh, and Miranda Smiley.

Who is Ivana Lowell?

Ivana Lowell is the daughter of Guinness heiress Caroline Blackwood and stepdaughter of American poet Robert Lowe. In 2012 she told the Evening Standard that “I come from a fabled family. My grandmother Maureen was one of the three heiresses the society pages dubbed 'the glorious Guinness girls'; my mother, Lady Caroline Blackwood, was a writer, model and muse to her first husband, the painter Lucian Freud, and my stepfather, the poet Robert Lowell. On paper it all looks so glamorous, so privileged, so interesting.”

Who is Celeste Guinness?

Celeste Guinness is the daughter of Patrick Desmond Carl-Alexander Guinness and Louise Arundel. The Daily Mail reported that “The musician was formerly a member of punk trio Deep Tan, fronted by Wafah Dufour, the eldest daughter of Osama Bin Laden's half-brother Yeslam and his ex-wife Carmen.

“Ms Dufour, who has denounced her uncle, the founder of the Al-Qaeda terrorist organisation, in the strongest terms, gigged in trendy London music clubs with the group.

The House of Guinness comes out on Netflix arrives on Netflix on Thursday September 25.