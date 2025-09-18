The Summer I Turned Pretty fans have been given a huge update on the series following the show’s final episode, with another surprise installment set to end the popular story.

The coming-of-age romantic drama released its final episode of the series on Wednesday, September 17. Fans across the world prepared to say goodbye to Belly (Lola Tung) and her love triangle with brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) during the final installment, which promised to finally give loyal viewers answers they have been craving.

With the third and final season now at a close, fans were expecting to wave goodbye to The Summer I Turned Pretty for good. But Amazon has other plans in store...

The Summer I Turned Pretty will return on Prime Video for a one-off film to properly close the franchise. Written and directed by original book author Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty: The Movie promises to give viewers full closure on the story which has set social media alight.

Han told fans: “There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due. I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.”

The announcement was made at the series’ finale premiere in Paris, France. Courtenay Valenti of Amazon MGM Studios and Vernon Sanders, Global Head of Television, at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said: "The Summer I Turned Pretty has struck a chord with audiences everywhere, creating moments of joy, nostalgia, and connection that have made it a global sensation. We’re proud of the series’ extraordinary success and couldn’t be more excited to partner again with Jenny Han to bring fans an unforgettable next chapter.”

Lola Tung as Belly and Christopher Briney as Conrad in the season three finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty. | Eddy Chen/Prime

What will The Summer I Turned Pretty The Movie be about?

Plot details about the film have been kept under-wraps. However, fans of the book series were left disappointed by the series’ end after it appeared to skip out on Belly and Conrad’s happy ever after at their wedding in the future.

It’s likely that the “big milestone” Han refers to is Belly’s marriage to Conrad, after the two character finally resolved their will-they-won’t-they relationship in the final episode of season three. Likewise, viewers also saw Jeremiah’s blossoming romance with Denise in the series finale, which may also serve as a storyline in the feature film. The main cast, including Tung, Briney and Casalegno, are set to return to close the chapter fully on this beloved story.

As of yet there is no confirmed release date for The Summer I Turned Pretty The Movie.

Fans have celebrated the news that the popular series will conclude with a feature film. One fan said on social media: “After the way it ended, they needed a movie! Hell Yeah. I’m so ready for more.” Another added: “THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY THE MOVIE WHAT IS HAPPENING.”