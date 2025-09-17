The finale episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty has been released and fans has been given some long-awaited answers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hit Prime Video series has drawn to a close after weeks of fan theories and anticipation, with many viewers falling into the camp of either Team Jeremiah or Team Conrad. The Summer I Turned Pretty follows Belly (Lola Tung) as she grapples with a love triangle between two brothers - Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno).

Based on the Jenny Han book series of the same name and premiering in 2022, fans have been waiting patiently to find out how Belly’s story ends. And now the time is upon us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about how The Summer I Turned Pretty ends.

Warning: Major spoilers for episode 11 of The Summer I Turned Pretty season three ahead!

Belly (Lola Tung) has to choose between two brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) on The Summer I Turned Pretty. Photo by Amazon Prime Video. | Amazon Prime Video

Does Belly end up with Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Viewers tuned into the nail-biting final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty with only one question on their mind - does Belly end up with Conrad?

In the opening shots of the finale, we see Conrad arriving in Paris and heading straight to Belly’s door. Much to his surprise though, Belly arrives home with Benito and he watches on as the pair share a kiss before Benito departs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spotting Conrad on her doorstep, Belly is shocked and Conrad quickly conceals the real reason he is there, telling her that he happened to be passing Paris on his way to a conference in Brussels and wanted to help her celebrate her birthday. Belly agrees to show him around the city during the day before her birthday meal in the evening.

The pair set off on a whirlwind tour of Paris that includes taking in the French capital’s museums and galleries. Conrad admits to Belly that he has spent a lot of time thinking about her life in paris, and Belly decides to take him to a rooftop she frequently visited when she first arrived, with breathtaking views of the city.

After a heart-to-heart over her growth since moving to Paris, Belly invited Conrad to her birthday dinner, asking him to take a later train to Brussels. While he gets ready for the dinner at her apartment, he spots pictures of her and Benito together as well as Junior Mint, the teddy bear he won for her years ago.

Conrad flies to Paris to find Belly. | Prime Video

Under the impression that Belly is with Benito, a comment from Gemma at Belly’s dinner regarding Belly getting over Benito quickly makes Conrad question this. Benito is in fact in attendance at the dinner, and he steals a moment to give Belly her gift - a picture he took of her in bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later at the dinner, Belly and Benito seems cosy, further confusing Conrad. After Belly’s friends tell Conrad that his love confession to Belly before the wedding was romantic, Benito quickly jumps in and tells him that if this was a movie, Conrad would be the villain. Benito begins questioning why Conrad is here, and it quickly comes out that Belly broke up with him six weeks ago after she declined his invite to go to Mexico.

Later on, Conrad give Belly her birthday gift - a jar of sand from Cousins Beach, which he collected on that special Fourth of July they spent together years ago. Thinking that she might like a piece of home, Conrad’s gift is received warmly by Belly, who gives Conrad a kiss on the cheek.

After dinner, during a midnight stroll, Conrad and Belly open up again, with Conrad admitting that he though Belly came to Paris to escape everything that happened. However, he now realises that she has built a life for herself and is happy about this. Belly admits that initially she was hiding from the fallout of her failed engagement to Jeremiah.

Conrad tells her that she isn’t the villain of the story, but Belly isn’t so sure as she broke the brothers apart with her actions. However, Conrad reveals to Belly that he actually spoke with Jeremiah before travelling, and his brother not only knows he’s in Paris to see Belly, but wished him good luck on his way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belly and Conrad are set for a reunion in Paris in the final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty. | Erika Doss/Prime

After an increasingly romantic evening, Belly takes Conrad to the riverfront where they dance together, emulating the prom dance she had dreamed of having with him. Belly reveals that Conrad’s letter kept her going when she was down and the pair share a kiss before heading back to her apartment.

Despite spending the night together, things turn awkward as Belly tells Conrad that he should go for his train as to not miss his conference. In an honest moment, Conrad admits that he wanted to tell her that he loved her and ask if she loved him. Belly admits she has always loved him but it was complicated by Susannah’s death, feeling that they pulled apart because of her wishes for them before she died. Conrad assures her that isn’t why he loves her but Belly isn’t sure still and sends him on his way to the train station.

After seeing him off, Belly quickly has a change of heart and races to the train station, boarding Conrad’s train to Brussels to confess her true feelings. The pair reconcile and we finally see Belly and Conrad together with their happily ever after.

The final scenes of the series feature a time jump to Belly and Conrad arriving home from Paris, as they return to where their love story began - the beach house. The now-happy couple enter the door together and the camera zooms out and fades to black.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What happened to Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty finale?

Scenes of Conrad turning up in Paris are intercut with scenes of Jeremiah back home in Cousins Beach throughout the finale episode. Jeremiah is seen preparing for an important dinner hosted by Taylor.

He reveals to Denise that Conrad has told him about going to Paris to see Belly. Denise in turn reveals that she and Steven have secured the seed money for their company but will be moving to San Francisco to start the business. She swears Jeremiah to secrecy but Taylor has overheard the whole conversation.

Jeremiah attends an important dinner back in Cousins Beach in the finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty. | Erika Doss/Prime

Dealing with the bombshell, Taylor is also dealing with her dinner descending into chaos after the restaurant is flooded. She tries to let Steven come clean about their plans for the big San Francisco move, but storms off when he doesn’t budge.

Later, Jeremiah realises that Taylor knows about the move, explaining her erratic behaviour. Adam arrives with a bottle of champagne that was set to be used for Jeremiah and Belly’s wedding, and also reveals to Laurel and John that he and Kayleigh have broken up, but this send Jeremiah into a spiral. Denise talks him down and a spark is evident between the pair but they stop short of sharing a kiss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After confronting the elephant in the room, Taylor and Steven bury the hatchet and Taylor agrees to move to San Francisco with him and Denise. In the final moments in Cousins Beach, we see Jeremiah admit to Denise that he made Belly give up on her Paris dream while they were together, while also admitting he regretted not kissing Denise while he lived with her. The pair finally share a kiss, indicating that its a happy ending all round! We don’t see much of Jeremiah from here onwards, only a flash to the beach house as the group celebrate together after dinner.