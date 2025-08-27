The third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty has been full of big dramatic moments, including declarations of love and major fall outs - but will there be a season 4?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty, the complicated and intertwined feelings between Belly, Conrad and Jere have come to a head.

The most recent episode, which was episode eight, Belly confronted Conrad about his confession about his feelings for her. He claimed to be drunk, but soon told her he’ll never not love her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rehearsal for Belly’s wedding to Jere, Conrad’s brother, get underway as the wedding gets closer. But, the night before the big day Belly can’t keep things to herself any longer and tells her husband-to-be what has happened between herself and his brother.

They still spend the night together, but she awakes to find him gone. Jere has sought out Conrad and the two fight over Belly. When Jere returns home he realises his wife-to-be still has feelings for Conrad and they call their wedding off.

Conrad visits Belly to say goodbye to her, but then she goes to the airport intending to go to Paris and sees him there. The two share a lingering look, suggesting things ar enot over between them - and this is where the episode ends.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is currently airing on Amazon Prime video. But will there be a season 4? Photo by Amazon Prime Video. | Amazon Prime Video

Fear not though fans, there’s still three more episodes to go in this series. They are going to air on three consecutive Wednesdays, with the finale airing on September 17. But, what happens after season 3 comes to an end? Will there be a season 4?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, no, there won’t be a season 4. Amazon Prime Video announced that season 3 would be the final season back in March 2025 - and all the plot details have been kept a secret since then.

The series is based of a book trilogy by author Jenny Han; The Summer I Turned Pretty, It's Not Summer Without You and We’ll Always Have Summer, and the three-season arc aligns with all three books.

Jenny Han also told Brit + Co it’s unlikely fans will see the characters on-screen again - but there is still some hope. "I just say like, no, there's no plans for a spin-off or anything at the moment. I think if the right idea came along and everything aligned, then I'll be so excited to return to the world and yeah, it'd be great,” she said.