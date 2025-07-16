The Summer I Turned Pretty is back for its third and final season - here’s when you can tune in.

Based on the novel trilogy of the same name by Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty is back on screens with fans ready dive right back into the scandalous love triangle between protagonist Belly (Lola Tung) and brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).

Season three will pick up four years after the conclusion of shocking events of season two which saw Belly and Jeremiah shack up, unaware that Conrad still holds feelings for her. Belly and Jeremiah, who have been together for four years, are now engaged but a huge upset comes after Conrad resurfaces - as does Belly’s feelings for him.

Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno return as Belly and Jeremiah in The Summer I turned Pretty season three. | Erika Doss/Prime

In a tantalising tease of seasons three, author Jenny Han revealed that several key scenes from the novel have been changed for the screen, as well as telling fans not to expect the same ending as the final book in the trilogy.

With excitement high amongst fans, here’s exactly when UK viewers can tune into the newest season of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

What time do episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season three release in the UK?

Each episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season three will release at the same time across the globe. The episodes are to be released at 12pm PT in the United States.

This means that each episode will be available from 8am in the UK.

Christopher Briney returns as Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty season three | Erika Doss

When are new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty out in the UK?

Prime Video dropped the first two episodes of the third and final season at 8am on Wednesday, July 16. It has been confirmed that the remaining episodes will air weekly from there on out.

As a result, the episode schedule is:

Episode 1 & 2 - July 16

Episode 3 - July 23

Episode 4 - July 30

Episode 5 - August 6

Episode 6 - August 13

Episode 7 - August 20

Episode 8 - August 27

Episode 9 - September 3

Episode 10 - September 10

Episode 11 - September 17