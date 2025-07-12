The new Superman movie is a welcome return to form for the DC film franchise - and a perfect encapsulation of what the Man of Steel should be.

Directed by James Gunn - who defected from Marvel after completing the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy - Superman (2025) skips the origin story we’re all so familiar with and introduces us to a Clark Kent who has spent a couple of years being a superhero.

Actor David Corenswet is practically perfect as Superman, in much the same way that Christopher Reeve felt like a dream casting in the 80s. Under Gunn’s watchful eye, Superman has become a symbol of hope and optimism on the big screen once again, with the film juxtaposing this with other “meta-humans” who have become cogs in a corporate, bad-guy defeating wheel.

Since the post-credits scene at the end of Iron Man in 2008, audiences have become used to sticking around for a glimpse of what’s to come, rather than dashing out of the cinema before their parking ticket expires. But that is typically more of a Marvel thing than DC - so is there a post-credits scene at the end of Superman?

Post-credits scenes explained

Fans have been spoiled with post-credits teases in the new Superman film. Here, there’s not one - but two - scenes to watch after the credits roll.

The first one doesn’t tell us too much about the future of the DC cinematic universe. Instead, it simply shows Superman cuddling up with his dog, Krypto, who has superpowers of his own.

Comic book readers will already been infatuated with Krypto, and after watching this film we imagine the ordinary cinemagoing audience will be too.

In the second post-credits scene, Superman is seen bantering away with another character from the film, Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), about how Metropolis is somewhat askew after a multiverse incident in the film.

We can’t say much more than that without spoiling the plot itself, but while neither post-credits scene gives us much info about what DC has planned for the future, we see not only the bonds that Superman has made with other superheroes over the course of the film, but a glimpse at how the next Justice League might line up when the time comes.

Who is Mister Terrific?

A new character to the DC movies, Mister Terrific is a familiar face in the comic books.

Originally introduced all the way back in 1942 (Sensation Comics #1), the original Mister Terrific was called Terry Sloane, a self-made millionaire with Olympic-level athetic skills, a photographic memory and a mastery of martial arts.

Mister Terrific then founds the Fair Play Club in the comics, to stamp out juvenile anti-social behaviour, before being killed off in the 1970s by his arch-nemesis the Spirit King.

The second version of Mister Terrific - and the one Gunn uses for inspiration in the Superman movie - was introduced in 1997 as Michael Holt. Similarly gifted in martial arts, with five black belts, he becomes inspired to pick up the mantle after the Spectre tells him the story of Sloane.