James Gunn superman reviews: 'Superman' First is a triumph for the Man of Steel.

David Corenswet attends a photocall for Superman at the Corinthia London

The first reactions of Superman have arrived in the wake of its Los Angeles premiere last night.

This is the first movie of the rebooted DC universe, directed by James Gunn and stars David Corenswet as the titular character. The film also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Since the social media embargo was lifted, the movie has enjoyed numerous good reviews.

Entertainment Journalist Brandon Davis said that Superman “is a triumph”.

“It’s a comic book brought to beautiful live-action life, brimming with hope & fulfilment. It actually elicited tears of joy from me. David Corenswet was born for Superman & Clark Kent.”

Film Critic Eric Voss said that “James Gunn’s SUPERMAN is the comic book movie I’ve been waiting to see for decades.

“The film shines with a sense of play that, paired with kickass filmmaking, superhero cinema hasn’t seen this boldly served since Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2.”

However, not all reviews were as glowing. Critic Britany Murphy said that the film “Didn’t live up to the hype.”

“For something meant to be a fresh start to a new DC Universe, it felt like a retread of things done before.”

Superman releases in cinemas Friday, with director James Gunn claiming that it’s “nonsense” that the movie needs to make $700 million at the box office.