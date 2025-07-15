July 15 is not only known as St Swithin’s Day - it’s now known as ‘One Day’ Day to fans of the hit Netflix series.

Based on the book of the same name by David Nicholls, One Day tells the story of Dexter (Leo Woodall) and Emma (Ambika Mod) and their journey from strangers to becoming the most important people in their lives.

The series landed on Netflix last year and was an instant hit with viewers and critics who fell in love with Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod’s chemistry and the engaging yet heart-wrenching story of Dexter and Emma.

Fans of the novel, series and the 2011 film adaptation starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess have come to know July 15th (AKA St Swithin’s Day) as a key date related to the story of Dexter and Emma - here’s why.

One Day - St Swithin’s Day connection

The entire plot of One Day centres around St Swithin’s Day - July 15. This is the day that we see Dexter and Emma spend together after meeting for the first time during their graduation ball at the University of Edinburgh the night before.

Each episode of the show returns to St Swithin’s Day one year later, detailing how Dexter and Emma’s lives and relationship has changed over the past 12 months.

The St Swithin’s Day connection is also very symbolic within the story. The folklore poem, part of which Dexter recites in the series, states: “St Swithin’s Day, if it does rain, full forty days, it will remain. St Swithin’s Day, if it be fair, for forty days, t’will rain no more.”

WARNING: Major spoilers for One Day ahead!

Almost every year we return to Dexter and Emma’s story, the rain is at bay on St Swithin’s Day, until July 15, 2002. This is the final St Swithin’s Day seen in the series, and rain lashes down as Emma leaves Dexter a voicemail message while she rushing to meet him at a house they are on the verge of buying.

Tragically, in one of the show’s most heartbreaking moments, Emma is hit and killed by a reckless driver while riding her bicycle in the rain on the way to the appointment - 14 years to the day that the now-couple met in Edinburgh. What follows is Dexter’s descent into depression following Emma’s death (the metaphorical rain).

Is One Day still available to watch on Netflix?

For anyone who didn’t catch One Day when the series released in 2024, or for those who want to revisit the show - it is still available to watch on Netflix.

It is available to Netflix subscribers in the streaming library. Netflix subscription plans begin from £5.99 per month, with more premium options available.