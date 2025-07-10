Netflix has announced that its long-running lifestyle show Queer Eye will be ending with the show’s tenth season.

The series premiered on the streaming service in 2018 and was a huge hit for the streaming service from the go. Queer Eye, which is a reboot of a 2003 series of the same name, sees the ‘Fab Five’ attempt to improve the life of each down-on-their-luck subject on the show in areas such as fashion, food, and relationships.

Netflix confirmed that the award-winning show, which is the platform's longest-running unscripted series, would be ending after its tenth season in a tweet which read: “10 seasons. Fab Five. One last go ‘round. The final season of Queer Eye is officially in production.”

Netflix has announced that Queer Eye's tenth season will be the show's last on air. | Jenny Anderson/Netflix

The show’s all-queer Fab Five lineup is made up of culture and relationship expert Karamo Brown, 43, fashion expert Tan France, 41, food and wine expert Antoni Porowski, 40, and 37-year-old grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness. Jeremiah Brent, 39 serves as the show’s interior design expert, having replaced ex-star Bobby Berk in season nine.

Berk departed the show in 2023 amid a reported rift with co-star Tan France, which fans speculated over after he unfollowed the fashion expert on Instagram. Speaking about their alleged feud, he told Vanity Fair: “Tan and I had a moment… there was a situation, and that’s between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing — and nothing romantic, just to clarify that.”

He added: “Should I have unfollowed Tan? No. Maybe I should have just muted him. But that day, I was angry, and that’s the end of it. We became like siblings - and siblings are always going to fight.”

Fans have been left disappointed by the announcement that the groundbreaking LGBT show would be soon leaving screens. One fan said: “Such an AMAZING show! It'll be a bittersweet moment once the final season is in the books, but what an impact this has had to millions of people around the globe.”

Another added: “What do you mean final? I love this show! It can’t end.”

Filming for season 10 is reportedly underway. Netflix has not yet confirmed when the tenth and final series will launch on the streaming service.