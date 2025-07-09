Lena Dunham returns to TV with her new romcom series Too Much, which premieres on Netflix this week.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans of 2010s comedy-drama Girls will no doubt want to tune in to Lena Dunham’s new series. The former HBO star has teamed up with husband Luis Felber to bring a new vision to Netflix, this time with the new 10-part series Too Much.

Hype is already high around the show, with Too Much being the first show Dunham has created since 2018’s Camping. She previously achieved fame with Girls, which aired between 2012 and 2017 and scooped her a raft of awards.

Here’s everything you need to about Too Much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meg Stalter stars in Netflix's new romcom series Too Much, which was created by Girls creator Lena Dunham | Ana Blumenkron/Netflix

What is Too Much about?

Too Much follows the story of unlucky-in-love, mid-thirties workaholic Jessica (Megan Stalter). After a bad break up with her ex-boyfriend, Jessica takes a job in London where she plans to start afresh and live a Bronte-esque solitary life.

Instead, she meets Felix (Will Sharpe), described as “less Hugh Grant in Notting Hill and more Hugh Grant’s drunken roommate”, with whom she forms a connection.

Dunham said: “When I first started coming to the UK for work … I thought to myself, ‘I want to write something about the experience of being a foreigner here, and the fantasies we have of [London] versus the realities’. Then when I met my husband, Luis, I felt like I was experiencing all of that, but in the context of a relationship.”

Too Much premieres on Netflix on July 10. | Netflix

Megan Stalter said that viewers may not expect the directions that Too much goes in, saying: “The show does a really good job of knowing what it is, but then also flipping it on its head.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Sharpe added: “It has such an awareness of rom-com … but it also does have some rougher edges. That makes the sweeter aspects all the more powerful, because there's an honesty to it.”

Who is in Too Much?

The 10-part series features a star-studded cast. This includes Hacks star Megan Stalter as Jessica and Will Sharpe, who has appeared in The White Lotus and Oscar-nominated film A Real Pain, as Felix.

The supporting cast includes:

Emily Ratajkowski as Polly

Richard E. Grant

Adwoa Aboah

Adèle Exarchopoulos

Prasanna Puwanarajah

Rita Wilson

Andrew Rannells

Daisy Bevan

Dean-Charles Chapman

Janicza Bravo

Kaori Momoi

Leo Reich

Michael Zegen

Rhea Perlman

Stephen Fry

Andrew Scott

Lena Dunham

Naomi Watts

Kit Harington

Dunham said of the impressive cast: “There were so many actors that I respect that I was like, ‘Even if the character is in one episode or four episodes, I want to give them something to grab onto.’”

Too Much will be released on Netflix on Thursday, July 10. It will be available to Netflix subscribers, with subscriptions to the streaming platform available from £5.99 per month.