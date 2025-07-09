Geri Halliwell didn’t simply “stand by blindly” when her husband Christian Horner was engulfed in scandal.

That is the message from a friend of the former Spice Girl, who has spoken to the tabloid newspapers about the singer’s experience.

The 52-year-old singer “had questions” for the former Red Bull boss, 51, when he was accused of sending inappropriate late-night messages to a female employee, sparking an internal probe into alleged “coercive behaviour.” Horner was later cleared of any misconduct.

Today (July 9) it was confirmed that Red Bull have sacked their team principal after 20 years at the helm; the team’s statement made no indication as to whether the allegations played a part in his departure.

A friend told the Sun: “People think Geri was just blindly standing by her man through the whole thing, but it’s not like that at all. When the allegations first came out, she of course had questions. It was a shock to both of them.

“They never saw it coming, and a lot of people were spreading hurtful rumours. But it was all untrue. They are in a really good place right now.”

The scandal resurfaced recently after Netflix’s Drive to Survive showed Horner’s behind-the-scenes reaction, including calling fellow team principal Zak Brown a “prick” for criticising him.

The controversy exploded ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, when leaked texts and photos - allegedly between Horner and a female colleague - circulated among F1 insiders and journalists. Geri flew in to join Horner in Bahrain in a show of unity, reportedly learning of the leaks while on the plane.

Horner has since been cleared by two independent investigations.

The woman’s appeal against the findings was dismissed in August. Later that month, Horner said he was “relieved” the matter was formally closed.

Geri and Christian, who married in 2015 and have a young son, are now said to be moving past the saga. At the height of the claims, Geri publicly supported him, while Horner consistently denied any wrongdoing.