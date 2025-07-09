Christian Horner sacked by Red Bull Racing as his replacement is confirmed by team
Horner’s dismissal comes 17 months after he was accused by a female colleague of “inappropriate behaviour”. Horner was twice exonerated of the claims by the F1 team’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH.
But on Wednesday a statement from Red Bull GmbH read: “Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today (July 9) and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO of Red Bull Racing.”
Horner, 51, had been team principal at Red Bull since 2005, overseeing eight drivers’ world championships and six constructors’ titles. But Red Bull’s form has slumped this season, with four-time world champion Max Verstappen having won only two of the 12 races so far.
Verstappen finished fifth in Sunday’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone – a race which would turn out to be Horner’s last in charge.
Red Bull Group chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff said: “We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years.
“With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula One.
“Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.”
