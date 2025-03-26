F1: Liam Lawson set to be replaced at Red Bull Racing by Yuki Tsunoda for Japanese Grand Prix
That is the rumour being reported by the BBC today, which has claimed that Red Bull bosses have agreed behind closed doors to swap both drivers around. It would promote Tsunoda to the senior Red Bull team in time for his home race at Suzuka.
The Japanese driver has been at Racing Bulls (RB) since 2021, and since joining has been used as a ‘yardstick’ for the likes of Nyck de Vries, Daniel Ricciardo and Lawson - all of whom he has outperformed. Despite this, he was passed over for the Red Bull seat at the end of last season after Sergio Perez was dropped.
Lawson, 23, has struggled in the opening two races of the season, crashing out of the Australian Grand Prix and finishing 12th in China last weekend (which would have been 15th if Pierre Gasly, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc had not been disqualified). The swap would see Lawson return to RB, while Tsunoda finally gets his chance to partner reigning champion Max Verstappen.
Writing for BBC Sport, F1 correspondent Andrew Benson said: “The decision was reached by Red Bull bosses, including team principal Christian Horner, at a meeting in Dubai on Monday. It is expected to be formally confirmed later this week by Red Bull, who refused to comment.
“Red Bull have long been renowned for the ruthlessness with which they handle their young driver programme. Even in that context, the way they have dealt with Lawson has caused widespread disbelief in Formula 1.”
Earlier this week, there had been speculation that Red Bull would take Lawson out of the F1 picture altogether - filling the second RB seat with Alpine reserve driver Franco Colapinto instead. But these rumours seem to have been dispelled.
The general feeling among those in the F1 paddock that the announcement is now simply a formality, with the decision itself having already been reached.
