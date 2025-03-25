After just two races, Liam Lawson’s days as a Red Bull driver could be numbered.

After urging fans to remain hopeful after his sprint qualifying nightmare in China, I was the one left with egg on my face as Lawson then qualified 20th and finished 15th in last weekend’s Grand Prix.

Disqualifications for both Ferraris and Alpine driver Pierre Gasly elevated him to 12th, but rumours are already circulating about his future. Lawson himself has already told that paddock that “I don’t really have time,” despite the RB21 evidently being a handful to drive - to the point where even reigning champion Max Verstappen has been fighting the Kiwi’s corner.

There have been rumours abound that Lawson could be swapped for RB driver Yuki Tsunoda for the Japanese Grand Prix on April 5-6; Red Bull had to decide between the two last season after dropping Sergio Perez, and it has been reported that behind closed doors, Red Bull higher-ups have been discussing whether or not they made the right call.

Liam Lawson’s F1 future is reportedly under threat - after just two races for Red Bull. | AFP via Getty Images

Now, a fan photo at an airport has not only derailed that theory, but suggests Lawson could be dumped from F1 altogether.

A snap from Shanghai Pudong International Airport shows Red Bull boss Christian Horner deep in conversation with Alpine boss Flavio Briatore. It has sparked speculation that if Tsunoda does indeed get the Red Bull call-up, Alpine’s reserve driver Franco Colapinto will be brought in to replace him at RB.

Colapinto stood in at Williams towards the end of last season after American driver Logan Sargeant was sacked. He showed good pace - beating incumbent Alex Albon on a couple of occasions - but was prone to crashing multiple times in a single race weekend.

The Argentine was picked up by Alpine as a reserve driver - initially putting rookie Jack Doohan under pressure, with rumours flying that the Aussie could be replaced within the first six races if he didn’t perform.

While he was at Williams last year, Horner was spotted speaking with Williams team principal James Vowels on a handful of occasions, and was reportedly trying to bring him into the fold at Red Bull even then.

Franco Colapinto is Alpine's reserve driver - but could soon be joining the Red Bull family. | Getty Images

Commenting on the photo, which was shared on Facebook to the F1 Lead page, fans were torn about what this could mean.

Michael Netten said: “Where is Horner's self-criticism? He really wanted Lawson, and now, after two races, is this how you treat a person and a sportsman?”

David Moon replied: “I know it won't happen, but I'd rather see Ricciardo return to the car alongside Max. He's the only driver in the last few years to have proven to be able to drive the Red Bull at a similar pace.”

Lucas Bank added: “I'd give Lawson one more chance at Suzuka. He has never raced in Melbourne nor Shanghai prior to F1, but he has raced multiple times in Japan, specifically at Suzuka.”