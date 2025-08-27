There was plenty of drama in episode 8 of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which begs the question when is episode 9 coming out?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eighth episode The Summer I Turned Pretty had viewers of the edge of their seats when it aired on Amazon Prime Video this morning (Wednesday August 27).

But, with such a packed episode, fans have been left wanting more and wondering when the next episode is coming out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s all the details you need, including a recap of what happened in episode 8, what we can expect in episode 9, and also when the rest of the series is airing.

What happened in episode 8 of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

The episode began with Belly struggling to forget what Conrad had told her the night before, but after a restless night she had to see him again next morning. He tries to tell her that he was drunk and tells her to ignore what he said, but she knows that’s not true.

The pair argue, but Conrad ends up telling Belly he’ll never not love her and admits his feelings have never really changed. She calls him heartless. In the next scene, her wedding rehearsals begin. Jere and Belly thank everyone for supporting them, including his brother Conrad.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Photo by Amazon Prime Video. | Amazon Prime Video

Jere tells Belly that he has accepted a job offer at Adam’s office and she feels hurt he didn’t discuss it with her. Later, the wedding party get ready to go out for ice-cream. Conrad says he doesn’t want to go but Jere reminds him that he’s best man and he’s missed out on most things connected to the wedding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The night before the wedding, Belly tells Jere about what Conrad said to her. Jere is angry that his brother hasn’t told him the truth. She asks him to calm down and they spend the night together, but she awakes on their wedding morning to find her husband-to-be is missing.

At the same time, everyone is learning what happened between Belly and Conrad. Jere has gone in search of his brother, and when he finds him he confronts him over his love for Belly and the two fight.

Jere tells his brother he’s dead to him and demands that he stays away from his wedding. Meanwhile, Belly’s best friend Taylor asks her not to marry Jere. Conrad decides to visit his former love to say goodbye to her.

Jere later returns home and he can tell by the look on Belly’s face that she still has feelings for Conrad too, which she admits. The pair call of their wedding. Belly decides to head to the airport to follow her Paris dream, but when she gets there she sees Conrad - suggesting things are not over between them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When does episode 9 of The Summer I Turned Pretty air?

The ninth episode of the show airs next Wednesday (September 3).

What time is the next episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty out?

The next episode of the show will air at 8am UK time.

There are 11 episodes in total in season 3.

The episodes air every Wednesday in the same time slot. That means episode 10 will air on September 10, followed by the final episode 11 on September 17.