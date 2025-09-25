Alice IN Borderland season three lands on Netflix today (September 25)- but what do we know about the future of the show?

The hit Japanese sci-fi thriller returned to the streaming giant after a three-hiatus. alice IN Borderland became a huge hit when it launched in December 2020, hitting the top 10 charts across the globe as viewers binged the show.

The official Netflix synopsis for season three reads: “It's time to return to the Borderland... In the previous season, Arisu and Usagi cleared every card's game and returned to the real world. Now married, they lead a happy life, though their memories of the Borderland surface only in dreams and hallucinations.

One day, Usagi suddenly vanishes. Guided by Ryuji, a man who studies the afterlife, she sets out for the Borderland. A devastated Arisu is visited by Banda, now a Borderland resident, who informs him of Usagi’s whereabouts. Arisu must now follow her back into inevitable danger to find her.

“Upon his return, Arisu faces a barrage of fire arrows and electric currents powerful enough to fry victims alive. Will he find Usagi and return to their world? What awaits them and the other players — hope or despair? With only the Joker card remaining, the game it holds for Arisu and the others remains a mystery. The Borderland returns on an even grander scale, with stunning visuals that will captivate viewers.”

Will there be a fourth season of Alice In Borderland?

Without spoiling anything for those who are yet to finish season three, the show’s third installment definitely leaves the door open for more stories from the Alice In Borderland universe. This means that there could well be a fourth season on the horizon.

However, as of yet, Netflix has not revealed whether the show has been renewed for a fourth season.

Director Shinsuke Sato previously told RadioTimes.com that he would be interested in returning to the Alice in Borderland world again. He has suggested that new avenue could be pursued, including an adaptation of the spin-off manga Alice In Border Road, which takes place in the Borderland world but tells a separate tale from Arisu and Usagi’s story.

It’s worth noting that the show’s third series wasn't renewed until almost a year after season two hit Netflix and came as a shock to some fans. This means that we could be waiting a while before we hear news, if any, from the streaming platform about the future of Alice In Borderland.