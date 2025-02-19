BBC bosses are reportedly excited by the response to new comedy series Amandaland amid reports that the show has been recommissioned for a second series.

The show, which is a spin-off of BBC comedy Motherland, premiered its first series on BBC One and BBC iPlayer earlier this month. Starring Lucy Punch in the lead role, the show follows status-obsessed ‘alpha-mum’ Amanda as she downsizes to South Harlesden in London, and grapples with raising teenagers and her newly-single life as a divorcee.

Amandaland has proved to be a huge hit for the broadcaster, with 4.63 million people tuning in to watch Amanda’s latest life update. The impressive viewing figures and rave reviews from critics have led to bosses reportedly giving the thumbs up for a new series.

Motherland spin-off Amandaland is reportedly set to return for a second series after pulling in millions of viewers for the BBC. | BBC/Merman/Natalie Seery

An source told Daily Star’s Hot TV column: "Almost five million Brits are hooked on 'Amandaland'. It's become a massive hit.

“Top brass at the BBC want another series because they think it has the potential to become a mega hit. They think it could soon become even more popular than 'Motherland’.”

Similar to the show’s first series, the second series is likely to feature six episodes. Writers are said to be working on scripts with a timeline to film later in 2025, with Joanna Lumley, who plays Amanda’s mother Felicity, and Philippa Dunne, who plays Amanda’s friend Anne, are also reported to reprise their roles alongside Punch for the next series.

Philippa Dunne, Lucy Punch and Joanna Lumley reprised their Motherland roles in spin-off series Amandaland. | BBC/Merman

Comedy writer and actress Sharon Horgan, who created both Motherland and the Amandaland spin-off, previously said of the show: “We’re delighted to be working with the BBC and with this incredible cast.

“'Motherland' took off in a way that none of us were expecting and it’s just so exciting that we get to continue to make this next chapter of parenthood and friendship. We have new parents, a new school and new problems to look forward to. We can’t wait to get going on it."