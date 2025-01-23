Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motherland spin-off series Amandaland is set to hit screens soon, with the BBC confirms the show’s air date.

The comedy series will come to screens next month. Comedy fans have been awaiting the arrival of Amandaland after the Motherland spin-off was announced.

Amandaland has been created by the same co-creators of the hit BBC sitcom - Sharon Horgan, Holly Walsh and Helen Serafinowicz. Speaking about the new series, Horgan said: "I was genuinely sad having to say goodbye to Motherland.

“There's such a fondness for that show and those characters. So it was a real thrill to get to pick up the further adventures of Amanda and Anne, not to mention Felicity.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series of Amandaland.

Philippa Dunne, Lucy Punch and Joanna Lumley will reprise their Motherland roles in the new spin-off series Amandaland. | BBC/Merman

When does Amandaland start?

Amandaland will be coming to screens at 9pm on Wednesday, February 5. The show will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, and will be available for catch-up on the service shortly after it airs live.

Who is in the cast for Amandaland?

Lucy Punch reprises her role as the quintessential middle-class ‘Alpha mum’ Amanda in the new spin-off series. Joanna Lumley returns as her estranged mother, Felicity, while Philippa Dunne also returns as Amanda’s long-suffering friend Anne.

New faces joining the series include:

Samuel Anderson as Mal

Siobhan McSweeney as Della

Rochenda Sandall as Fi

Ekow Quartey as JJ

Peter Serafinowicz as Johannes

It is currently unknown whether Motherland stars will make cameo appearances in the series, but it looks unlikely. Anna Maxwell Martin, who plays the role of Julia in Motherland, previously told The One Show that it was unlikely that she, Diane Morgan (Liz) or Paul Ready (Kevin) would not be “popping in”. She added: "But I'll be really happy to see those two [Punch and Dunne], because I really love them and I think they are so brilliant as well.”

What is Amandaland about?

The show will take place following the end of Motherland, which aired its final episode in 2022. Amanda is now divorced from ex-husband Johnny and their children Manus and Georgie are now teenagers at secondary school.

The show’s official synopsis reads: "Post her divorce, Amanda has had to downsize and up sticks to South Harlesden, or as the Estate Agent calls it, SoHa (definitely not the area around Wormwood Scrubs prison).

"With both Manus and Georgie now at secondary school, Amanda has to try and get her head around raising teenagers, dealing with modern motherhood horrors like teenage drinking, fake Instagram accounts and eco anxiety. Not even a woman as certain of her parenting as Amanda can deal with these nightmares alone.

"Amanda’s mother, Felicity (Lumley), is constantly around, and completely in denial that she is, in fact, lonely. Theirs is a slightly unhealthy co-dependent relationship based on backhanded compliments and veiled snipes about her new home.

"After a brief spell of freedom, Anne (Dunne) is sucked back into being Amanda's minion to help her navigate the social scene with the other parents at the children's new school. Thank God for Anne."