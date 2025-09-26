Strictly Come Dancing fans are already up in arms about Dani Dyer’s last-minute replacement.

The Love Island winner and West End performer, 28, will partner with pro dancer Nikita Kuzmin for her first live performance on Saturday night.

Her addition has sparked anger among some fans, with many pointing out the growing number of contestants with professional dance backgrounds.

Amber’s resume includes a Diploma in Professional Musical Theatre and Dance, training at Danceworld Stage School and Urdang Academy, and a stint as a dancer at London nightclub Cirque Le Soir.

She also reached fifth place on Dancing On Ice last year with partner Simon Proulx-Senecal.

Her ability to perform on stage - and dance to a West End standard - has drawn ire from fans on social media.

One said: “Strictly is about journeys on learning how to dance, this is skipping all that.”

Another added: “A trained dancer - this show has lost the plot in every area.”

Speaking about her late entry into Strictly, Davies said: “This has been the craziest 24 hours of my life. I’ve watched Strictly with my family since I was younger and to now be part of the show is a dream come true.

“I’m going to give it my all and I am sending Dani well wishes for a speedy recovery. I hope I do her proud.”