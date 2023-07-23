Strictly Come Dancing’s Amy Dowden has provided an update on her health - revealing she now has another type of cancer

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has shared a devastating health update, revealing that she now has another type of cancer. The dancer previously revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in May.

Since then, Dowden has undergone an operation, as well as a mastectomy and fertility treatment. Announcing her diagnosis, she said she hoped going public would help others and herself in her recovery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the time, she was determined to return to the dance floor this year for the 21st season of Strictly Come Dancing. But after her recent revelation it looks as though the chances of that happening are slim to none.

During a recent chat with breast cancer survivor and Paralympic gold medalist Erin Kennedy for the charity ‘CoppaFeel!’ Amy revealed that doctors had found more tumours and she had been diagnosed with ‘another type’ of cancer.

Amy has also undergone a mastectomy, which means she will now have chemotherapy and will not be able to be paired up and perform on Strictly Come Dancing this year. Speaking in a live Instagram video, she said:

“For me my journey everything changed. I was originally going to have a lumpectomy, radiotherapy and hormone treatment. But then, after my MRI, they found another tumour so then it changed into a mastectomy and then, after my mastectomy, unfortunately, they found even more tumours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“And my pathology wasn’t what they were expecting. And they found another type of cancer and then they told me I needed chemo – for me that was a massive blow. It wasn’t in the plan, originally – and I know the plan you can’t get fixated on.

“So all of a sudden then I realised. And you get scared. But the oncologist did say that with chemo I’ve got a really good chance of a cure.

Strictly Come Dancing’s star Amy Dowden opens up about her breast cancer diagnosis in an interview. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

“I was really scared and I didn’t want to do chemo but then seeing someone like yourself who’s carried on and for me straight away it was my dancing, like, you can take away my boob but you can’t take my dancing away from me and that’s what I get really upset about.”

She added of her stint on Strictly in the upcoming series, “This year it means I’m not going to be able to dance with a celebrity on Strictly but I’m in such regular contact with the team. The BBC have just been utterly incredible.

Advertisement

Advertisement