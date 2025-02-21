It was back in 2022 that Neighbours first ended their production, but thanks to Amazon, it was revived. However, the streaming giant has now revealed that the soap will be airing its last episode in December 2025.

Jason Herbison, Executive Producer on Neighbours, said: Audiences all around the world have loved and embraced Neighbours for four decades and we are very proud of the huge success over the last two years including often appearing as one of the Top 10 titles in the UK and the show’s first ever Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Daytime Series in 2024.

“As this chapter closes, we appreciate and thank Amazon MGM Studios for all that they have done for Neighbours – bringing this iconic and much-loved series to new audiences globally. We value how much the fans love Neighbours and we believe there are more stories of the residents of Ramsay Street to tell in the future.

I know that many Neighbours fans will be devastated at the news and I have to admit that as someone who used to look forward to getting home every day after school and watching it, the news that it will no longer be on television did make me feel somewhat nostalgic for yesteryear.

Over the years, there have been a plethora of A-list stars who have graced the set of Neighbours and some of them may just surprise you!

1 . From left to right: Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Margot Robbie and Guy Pearce Although everyone associates Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan with Neighbours, Margot Robbie and Guy Pearce also appeared in the soap | Getty Images Share

2 . Australian pop singer and star of 'Neighbours', Kylie Minogue, circa 1990. Undoubtedly one of the soap’s most famous stars, Kylie Minogue played trainee mechanic Charlene Mitchell who falls in love with Scott Robinson, played by Jason Donovan | Getty Images Share

3 . Actor and singer Jason Donovan, then playing the character of Scott Robinson in Australian TV soap opera 'Neighbours', United Kingdom, circa 1988 After appearing as Scott Robinson in Neighbours, Jason Donovan went on to appear in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in London’s West End and also had a pop career | Getty Images Share

4 . Margot Robbie Hollywood actress and Barbie star Margot Robbie appeared in Neighbours as the character Donna Freedman from 2008 t0 2011 | Getty Images Share