It was back in 2022 that Neighbours first ended their production, but thanks to Amazon, it was revived. However, the streaming giant has now revealed that the soap will be airing its last episode in December 2025.
Jason Herbison, Executive Producer on Neighbours, said: Audiences all around the world have loved and embraced Neighbours for four decades and we are very proud of the huge success over the last two years including often appearing as one of the Top 10 titles in the UK and the show’s first ever Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Daytime Series in 2024.
“As this chapter closes, we appreciate and thank Amazon MGM Studios for all that they have done for Neighbours – bringing this iconic and much-loved series to new audiences globally. We value how much the fans love Neighbours and we believe there are more stories of the residents of Ramsay Street to tell in the future.
I know that many Neighbours fans will be devastated at the news and I have to admit that as someone who used to look forward to getting home every day after school and watching it, the news that it will no longer be on television did make me feel somewhat nostalgic for yesteryear.
Over the years, there have been a plethora of A-list stars who have graced the set of Neighbours and some of them may just surprise you!
