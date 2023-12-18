Known for one of the watershed moments in British comedy with “The Royale Family,” BBC’s Arena pays tribute this Christmas to Caroline Aherne: Comedy Queen

The late Caroline Aherne will be honoured this Christmas with a documentary about the life of the former Mrs Merton and "The Royale Family" creator (Credit: BBC/Getty Images)

The late Caroline Aherne, known for her work on “The Royal Family,” “The Fast Show” and as her breakout character Mrs Merton, is set to be honoured with a special documentary by the BBC’s flagship arts programme, “Arena” this Christmas, with the fondly-remembered comedian the focus of “Caroline Aherne: Comedy Queen.”

The film chronicles Aherne's journey from her childhood in Wythenshawe, Manchester, through her pioneering days as a woman on Manchester's alternative stand-up scene. It explores the pivotal moment when the BBC commissioned “The Mrs Merton Show,” catapulting her to national icon status and establishing her as a subtle satirist during the mid-90s celebrity culture craze.

While Aherne's stardom soared, the challenges of living in the public eye began to shape her existence. She grappled with the scrutiny of tabloid speculation about her personal life, a struggle that persisted throughout her career.

Tragically, Caroline Aherne succumbed to cancer in 2016. Her friends not only reflect on the enduring cultural and creative legacy she bequeathed but also on the joy she found in human life, her unparalleled sense of mischief, and the happiness she brought to those closest to her.

The Arena special will feature interviews with those close to Aherna, including her writing partner Craig Cash, Steve Coogan, John Thomson, Andy Harries, Henry Normal, Phil Mealy, and “The Royale Family” cast members Sue Johnston and Ricky Tomlinson.

Who was Caroline Aherne?

Caroline Aherne, born on December 24, 1963, in Ealing, London, and raised in Wythenshawe, Manchester, left an indelible mark on the landscape of British comedy. Her journey into the world of entertainment began in the late 1980s as one of the few women on Manchester's alternative stand-up scene, where her sharp wit and observational humor set her apart as a rising talent.

As Aherne navigated the comedy circuit, she showcased her versatility in sketch comedy, making notable contributions to "The Fast Show," a popular sketch show that ran from 1994 to 1997. Collaborating with comedians Paul Whitehouse and Charlie Higson, Aherne added her distinctive comedic range to the show's eclectic mix of characters and sketches. However, her true breakthrough came with groundbreaking television projects. She gained widespread recognition with "The Mrs Merton Show," where her character, Mrs Merton, humorously interviewed celebrities with seemingly innocent questions. The show, starting in the early 1990s, demonstrated Aherne's ability to captivate audiences with her wit and irreverent style.

Aherne's most enduring contribution was co-creating, co-writing, and starring in "The Royle Family" alongside Craig Cash. Departing from traditional sitcom norms, the show portrayed the everyday lives of a working-class family in Manchester with authenticity and humour. Running from 1998 to 2012, the series earned critical acclaim, numerous awards, and a devoted fan base.

However, alongside her professional success, Aherne faced personal challenges, including battles with alcohol. Her struggles with addiction became public, and the tabloid press subjected her to relentless scrutiny, at times overshadowing her creative accomplishments.

Despite these challenges, Aherne's resilience and authenticity shone through. Her ability to find humour in both the ordinary and the extraordinary aspects of life resonated with audiences. Sadly, Caroline Aherne passed away on July 2, 2016, at the age of 52, after a battle with cancer.