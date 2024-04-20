Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BBC One’s flagship politics show, “Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg,” has released the guests set to join the BBC presenter on this weekend’s show, with a focus it would appear on climate change this week.

Kuenssberg’s guests this week include energy and net zero secretary Claire Coutinho MP alongside the CEO of the climate change committee Chris Stark, discussing among many things Scotland’s U-Turn on their 2030 Climate Change pledge.

As part of her role, Coutinho oversees policies related to energy, including the transition to net zero emissions. She is a member of the Conservative Party and represents the constituency of East Surrey. She was appointed to the position on September 1, 2023, taking on a pivotal role in the government's efforts to achieve its net zero emissions target by 2050 and ensure the country's energy security and has been known for her focus on the importance of balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability

Chris Stark is the CEO of the UK's Climate Change Committee (CCC), an independent advisory body established under the Climate Change Act 2008. The committee's role is to advise the government on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to the impacts of climate change. Stark plays a key role in shaping the UK's climate policy and providing recommendations for achieving net zero emissions.

Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Claire Coutinho, speaks at the Energy Transitions Conference (Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

What time is “Sunday With Laura Kuennsberg” on this weekend?