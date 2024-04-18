Peter Murrell, alongside wife and former first minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

Nicola Sturgeon’s husband has be re-arrested by police as part of the investigation into the SNP’s finances.

Peter Murrell, who was the party’s chief executive, was first arrested on 5 April last year. Police Scotland confirmed the 59-year-old was re-arrested today (18 April) as part of the same probe, and has been taken into custody.

The force said in a statement: “A 59-year-old man has today, Thursday, 18 April, 2024, been re-arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

“The man, who was previously arrested as a suspect on April 5, 2023, was taken into custody at 9.13am and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

“The matter remains active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media. As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further at this time.”