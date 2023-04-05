Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell recently resigned as SNP chief executive.

The husband of Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

Peter Murrell, 58, who is married to Scotland’s former First Minister, was taken into police custody this morning (5 April). He is currently being questioned by detectives, and officers are carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “A 58-year-old man has today, Wednesday, 5 April 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

“The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives. Officers are also carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation.

“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service. The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media. As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”

A spokesperson for the SNP added: “Clearly it would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation but the SNP have been cooperating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so. At its meeting on Saturday, the governing body of the SNP, the NEC, agreed to a review of governance and transparency – that will be taken forward in the coming weeks.”

Murrell resigned as chief executive of the SNP on 18 March, over the scandal around membership numbers. In a statement, he said: “Responsibility for the SNP’s responses to media queries about our membership number lies with me as chief executive.

“While there was no intent to mislead, I accept that this has been the outcome. I have therefore decided to confirm my intention to step down as chief executive with immediate effect.”

Officers from Police Scotland at the home of former chief executive of the Scottish National Party (SNP) Peter Murrell, in Uddingston, Glasgow, after he was arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the party. Picture date: Wednesday April 5, 2023. Credit: PA

It came just a month after Sturgeon announced her intention to resign as First Minister of Scotland, on 15 February. Murrell said he had planned to confirm his resignation after the leadership contest to replace his wife had concluded, but was doing so earlier because “my future has become a distraction from the campaign”.

He also remarked that he was “very proud” of what the party had achieved in his time as chief executive, citing “14 national election wins”. Meanwhile, Sturgeon said it was the “right” decision for him to step down, telling Sky News that Murrell had “obviously taken responsibility for the recent issue with membership”.

Sturgeon and Murrell married in July 2010, in a service at Òran Mór Glasgow. The couple first met in 1988, and began dating in 2003.

Murrell became SNP chief executive in 2000, while Sturgeon became First Minister in 2014.