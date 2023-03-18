Peter Murrell has resigned as SNP’s chief executive

Peter Murrell has resigned has the Scottish National Party’s chief executive with “immediate effect”.

The shock resignation comes following reports that he was facing a vote of no-confidence from the party’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) . It follows the departure of the SNP media chief Murray Foote, who left on Friday (17 March) amid a row over the party’s membership numbers.

Murrell had held the position as chief executive of the SNP since 1999. He is the husband of former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The SNP is currently in the middle of a leadership election, searching for a replacement party leader and next First Minister. Kate Forbes, Ash Regan and Humza Yusaf are standing to replace Sturgeon.

Here is all you need to know:

What has Peter Murrell said?

In a statement, Murrell said: “Responsibility for the SNP’s responses to media queries about our membership number lies with me as chief executive. While there was no intent to mislead, I accept that this has been the outcome. I have therefore decided to confirm my intention to step down as chief executive with immediate effect.

Nicola Sturgeon votes with her husband Peter Murrell in December 2019

“I had not planned to confirm this decision until after the leadership election. However as my future has become a distraction from the campaign I have concluded that I should stand down now, so the party can focus fully on issues about Scotland’s future.

“The election contest is being run by the National Secretary and I have had no role in it at any point.”

He continued: “I am very proud of what has been achieved in my time as chief executive and of the part I have played in securing the electoral success the party has enjoyed over almost two decades. 14 national election wins is testament to the skills of the dedicated and talented HQ team that I have been privileged to lead.

“They give their all to the party and the independence cause and I thank them for it. I have worked for independence all my life and will continue to do so, albeit in a different capacity, until it is achieved – and I do firmly believe that independence is now closer than ever.”

Is Peter Murrell married to Nicola Sturgeon?

The SNP’s former chief executive is the husband of the former First Minister. The couple first met in 1988 and began dating in 2003.

