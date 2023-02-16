In a shock announcement, Nicola Sturgeon said she would be stepping down as First Minister of Scotland and leader of the SNP after more than eight years in power.

Nicola Sturgeon has announced her intention to resign as leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) and as First Minister, confirming she will step down as soon as a successor has been elected.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday (15 February), Sturgeon said that the “brutality” of the job had “taken its toll”. She explained: “If the question is: can I battle on for another few months? Then the answer is: yes, of course I can.

“But if the question is: can I give this job everything it demands and deserves for another year, let alone for the remainder of this parliamentary term, give it every ounce of energy that it needs in the way that I have strived to do every day for the last eight years? The answer honestly is different.”

The MSP, who, having served in the role for more than eight years is the longest-serving first minister in history, concluded that resigning was the “right” decision for her, her party, and the country. She also confirmed that she had instructed the SNP National Secretary - Lorna Finn - to begin the process of appointing a new leader.

Since Sturgeon was elected unopposed back in 2014, the last time the SNP held a proper election was back in 2004. At the time, Alex Salmond won with 75.8% of the vote. But how exactly does it all work? Here’s everything you need to know about how Sturgeon’s successor will be chosen.

How is a new SNP leader elected?

The SNP’s constitution states that anyone who wishes to put themselves forward as a potential leader must have at least 100 nominations from party members - and that these must come from at least 20 of the party’s local branches.

If just one candidate receives sufficient nominations, they will be automatically appointed. But if there is more than one candidate, there will be an election in which all members of the SNP are eligible to vote. This will be decided on a one-person-one-vote postal voting system.

The SNP’s National Executive Committee will determine the precise timetable for the election, specifying the nomination period and the date the result will be announced. The constitution suggests however that nominations should close 77 days after opening, and that voting can take place a maximum of 18 days after nominations are closed. Three days are also allocated for counting before the result is announced.

How is a new First Minister elected?

Under section 46 of the Scotland Act 1998, once a First Minister has tendered their resignation to the King, the Scottish Parliament has a period of 28 days in which to nominate one of its members for appointment as their successor.

Nominees will pitch their leadership - and MSPs will subsequently be asked to cast their vote for their preferred candidate. The winner will be elected on a simple majority.

Theoretically, any MSP could become First Minister because any member of the Scottish Parliament can put themselves forward for the role. However, in practice, it will likely be the leader of the party with the most MSPs - which is currently the SNP.

Once the results are verified and announced, the presiding officer will recommend to the monarch - in this case, King Charles III - that he appoints the winning candidate as First Minister of Scotland. A day or two later, the successful candidate will be sworn in at the Court of Session before appointing their ministers.

Who could Nicola Sturgeon’s successor be?

No one has yet come forward to publicly declare their candidacy for leader of the SNP or First Minister, but we can expect a few announcements in the coming days. However, some of the names being thrown around already include: