SNP CEO Peter Murrell has been married to Nicola Sturgeon, who today reigned as Scottish First Minister and SNP leader, for more than a decade

Following the news of Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation as Scottish First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), it has been suggested that her husband, Peter Murrell, may also step back from his role in the party.

Sturgeon succeeded Alex Salmond as First Minister and SNP leader in 2014 and was the first woman to hold either position. In her resignation speech today (15 February), Sturgeon said that she knew ‘in my head and in my heart’ that stepping down was the right thing to do.

Her resignation came after week’s of controversy over trans issues, including her support of the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill which would make it easier for people to legally change their gender. The act was passed in Scotland but blocked by the UK government.

Sturgeon has been married to Peter Murrell for more than a decade and throughout her time as leader of her party. The pair have worked in the upper echelons of the Scottish government for years.

Who is Peter Murrell?

Peter Murrell, 58, is the chief executive officer of the Scottish National Party and has held the role since 1999. In 2021, he was paid just under £80,000 for the role, though his salary has fluctuated over the years, 10 years previously he had been paid just under £110,000.

Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell in 2019

Previously, he worked for former SNP leader Alex Salmond at his constituency office in Banff and Buchan. It was through his role working for Salmond that he met the woman who would become his wife - Nicola Sturgeon.

He is due to face questions from party members over the alleged disappearance of £600,000 in donations. As chief executive, it is his responsiblity to look after the party’s finances. Police in Scotland are also investigating allegations of fraud regarding the missing money.

When did Nicola Sturgeon meet Peter Murrell?

Nicola Sturgeon met Murrell when she was 18 years old - she was volunteering at Salmond’s constituency office in 1988 and attended an SNP youth camp which Murrell, then aged around 24 had organised.

Sturgeon and Murrell have been married since 2010

The pair became a couple in 2003 and married in July 2010 in a civil ceremony at a bar and restaurant in Glasgow’s West End. The wedding was attended by then Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond, as well as then-finance secretary John Swinney and then-education secretary Michael Russell.

Sturgeon and Murrell do not have children - in 2016 Sturgeon revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage in 2011 when she was 40. She had chosen to stay silent about it for years because she did not want to be defined by the tragedy.

Will Peter Murrell resign as SNP CEO?

SNP MP Joanna Cherry called for a “neutral caretaker CEO” to take over from Murrell following the resignation of his wife, Nicola Sturgeon.

Cherry tweeted: “The SNP leadership and party management have been deeply bound together. I cannot see any circumstances in which Peter Murrell can continue as chief executive under a new leader who must be free to choose a successor. Meantime we need a neutral caretaker CEO.”