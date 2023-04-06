Police have been investigating the finances of the SNP since 2021, when the first complaint was made

The SNP has only just come out of a tough leadership election, ready to turn over a new leaf, but the woes have not stopped for Scotland's ruling party.

Peter Murrell, the former chief executive of the SNP, was arrested and later released without charge pending further investigation amid a police probe into the party's finances and funding. The investigation revolves around £660,000 worth of funding that was supposedly ring-fenced for a future independence campaign, but has allegedly been used to fund the party's day-to-day costs.

New First Minister and party leader Humza Yousaf will have been hoping to move on after cracks within the party came to the surface during the leadership contest. However, the new headache for the SNP seems to have only just begun.

But just how did the party find itself here? Here's the full timeline of the allegations and police investigation.

March 2017

Ahead of the 2017 General Election, Nicola Sturgeon launches an Indyref2 campaign. Peter Murrell, her husband and then-chief executive of the SNP, launched a fundraiser with a £1million target to fund the Indyref2 campaign.

July 2017

The fundraiser, which stands at £482,000, is shut down by the party. It comes after poorer-than-expected results at the General Election, with the SNP losing 21 seats. At this point, the SNP says that the money raised from the fundraiser will only be used to aid the independence campaign.

March 2021

Three members of the party’s finance and audit committee quit their roles. They cite a lack of transparency as their reason for leaving. One week later, Sean Clerkin, an independence activist, makes an official complaint to police over the party’s handling of the money raised from the Indyref2 fundraiser.

The SNP are under investigation from Police Scotland amid a probe into party finances. (Credit: Getty images)

May 2021

On 6 May the SNP wins a fourth consecutive term in power after the 2021 Holyrood election. The party won 64 seats, an increase of one from the last election.

At the end of the month, prominent MPs quit their roles. Douglas Chapman stands down as SNP treasurer, a role he held since 2020, and Joanna Cherry KC quits the ruling body. Both cite a lack of transparency as affecting their decision to stand down. Chapman said: “I had not received the support or financial information required to carry out the fiduciary duties of National Treasurer".

June 2021

Colin Beattie returns as treasurer of the party. He previously held the role between 2004 and 2020, when he was defeated by Chapman in internal elections.

The SNP ruling body meets to discuss the Indyref2 fund. Beattie tells the meeting that £51,570 of the total £666,953 has been spent, with the party intending to spend an “amount equivalent” to the remainder on the Indyref2 campaign when required.

Peter Murrell gives a personal loan of £107,620 to the party to help out with a “cash flow” issue which arose after the 2021 Holyrood election.

July 2021

Police Scotland launches an official probe into SNP finances and funding. The SNP states publicly that it denies any wrongdoing and will fully cooperate with the investigation.

May 2022

The police investigation is given the name Operation Branchform. The Daily Record reports that criminal complaints from at least 19 people have been made since 2021.

August 2022

Murrell’s loan to the SNP is declared late to the Electoral Commission, a first for the party since it came to power in Holyrood in 2007. The SNP says that around one quarter of the Indyref2 fund has been spent. This equates to around £250,000.

December 2022

Police Scotland expands its investigation to include the loan given to the party by Murrell.

February 2023

Sturgeon tells reporters that she “can’t recall” when she became aware that her husband had paid the party more than £100,000 to help out with finances. The party refuses to confirm whether the loan from Murrell and the Indyref2 fund are connected.

Five days later, Sturgeon announces her shock resignation as party leader and First Minister of Scotland. In her resignation speech, she said: “Since my very first moments in the job, I have believed that part of serving well would be to know – almost instinctively – when the time is right to make way for someone else. And when that time came, to have the courage to do so – even if, to many across the country and in my party, it might feel too soon.

“In my head and my heart, I know that time is now. That it is right for me, for my party and for the country. And so today I am announcing my intention to step down as first minister and leader of my party.”

On 24 February, Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan are confirmed to be on the ballot to replace Sturgeon. The leadership campaign lasts four and a half weeks.

Newly-elected leader of the SNP and First Minister Humza Yousaf. Picture: Getty Images

March 2023

After Forbes and Regan pushed for transparency in the leadership contest, the SNP released updated membership numbers. The numbers show that the party has lost around 30,000 members since 2021, despite denying the claims put to them by reporters months earlier.

Communications chief Murray Foote resigns over the matter, as well as Murrell, who steps down as chief executive. Murrell took responsibility for misleading the media over membership numbers.

Yousaf is confirmed as the next SNP leader after winning the leadership election. The following day, he is confirmed as the next First Minister of Scotland after a vote in the Scottish Parliament.

April 2023

Murrell is arrested by police officers at his home in connection with the ongoing investigation. His home in Uddingston near Glasgow, which he shared with Sturgeon, is searched by officers.

Officers also searched “a number of addresses” on the same day. This included the SNP headquarters in Edinburgh, with officers seen carrying crates out of the premises.