Police Scotland confirmed that Colin Beattie, Scottish National Party treasurer, has been arrested and is currently being held in custody.

Colin Beattie MSP

SNP treasurer Colin Beattie has been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

Police Scotland revealed this morning that the 71-year-old had been taken into custody and was being questioned by detectives who are probing what happened to donations to the party worth more than £600,000. The money had been earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning, but there are concerns that the cash may have been used improperly by being spent elsewhere.

It comes a fortnight after Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell, the former SNP chief executive, was also arrested in connection with the investigation. He was later released without charge, after officers searched his and the former First Minister’s home in Glasgow, as well as the party headquarters in Edinburgh.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “A 71-year-old man has today, Tuesday, 18 April 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party. The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service. The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media. As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”