BBC Two has celebrated a very special birthday this weekend, with the channel marking its 60th anniversary.

The occasion will be marked on BBC Two with two documentaries honouring its link to music and culture, whilst BBC iPlayer has also compiled an exciting playlist of some of the channels most famous shows - from The Office, to Red Dwarf, The Young Ones, The Fast Show, Louis Theroux and Wolf Hall. Here’s everything you need to know about how you can join in the celebration.

BBC Two at 60 TV schedule

The weekend has been packed full of celebratory coverage of BBC Two’s 60th anniversary on TV. Last night (April 20), they aired a music documentary called, BBC at 60: 60 Songs. It compiled performances from some of the biggest names in music including Stormzy, Dolly Parton and the Rolling Stones, to celebrate BBC Two’s impressive milestone. The episode is still available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

The line-up continues on Sunday (April 21), with a recap of the classical years. 60 Classic Years: BBC Two at 60, will air on BBC Two tonight from 10pm. The documentary will include performances from Jacqueline du Pré to Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Verdi to Stravinsky, Maria Callas and Jessye Norma. To celebrate the diamond anniversary they have also put together a selection of episodes from some of their most memorable shows on BBC iPlayer, from The Office, to Open All Hours, Red Dwarf and Louis Theroux. You can check out the playlist here.

Can you listen to the 60 songs: BBC Two at 60 playlist?

BBC have not yet released a playlist for their documentary 60 Songs: BBC Two at 60. However, the synopsis from the BBC gives us a clue to the acts that are featured in the documentary, with artists including: "Joni Mitchell and Elton John, to Glastonbury appearance by the Rolling Stones, Dolly Parton and Stormzy. There's also the likes of Sam Smith and Kylie Minogue. With Jools Holland; classic turns from Bob Marley and Blondie on The Old Grey Whistle Test, as well as Queen at Live Aid."