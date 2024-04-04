Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The BBC have shared a first look at Wolf Hall season 2, called Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light. The BBC drama, based on the final novel in Hilary Mantel’s Tudor trilogy will see Sir Mark Rylance and Damian Lewis return as Thomas Cromwell and King Henry VIII.

First look images have got fans excited for the latest series, as it’s been a long wait, with the first season being released in 2015. At the time it won the Bafta for best drama series while Sir Mark was named best actor.

The six-part series will follow the final four years of Cromwell’s life, as he finishes his journey from self-made man to the most feared, influential figure of the time. Here are some of the first look images the BBC have shared for Wolf Hall season 2.

What will Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light be about?

Wolf Hall season 2 is set in May 1536 after the execution of Queen Anne. The new series will see Henry’s scheming adviser Cromwell, emerge from the bloodbath after Anne is beheaded and continue to climb to power.

Kate Phillips as Jane Seymour in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light. (Photo: Nick Briggs/BBC/PA Wire)

Who is cast in Wolf Hall season 2?

Sir Mark Rylance and Damian Lewis will be reprising their roles as Thomas Cromwell and King Henry VIII for Wolf Hall season 2. Slow Horses actor Sir Jonathan Pryce will also be returning as Cardinal Wolsey while Peaky Blinders’ Kate Phillips reprises her role as Jane Seymour.

Killing Eve’s Dame Harriet Walter will play Lady Margaret Pole whilst Mr Turner actor Timothy Spall will play the Duke of Norfolk and The Queen’s Gambit stars Harry Melling and Thomas Brodie-Sangster appear as Thomas Wriothesley and Rafe Sadler.

Jonathan Pryce as Cardinal Wolsey in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (Photo: Nick Briggs/BBC/PA Wire)

Is Wolf Hall based on a book?

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light is the final novel of Hilary Mantel’s epic Tudor trilogy. Published in 2020, it follows Wolf Hall and Bring Up The Bodies. It follows the rise and fall of Cromwell and was the final book published by Mantel before her death in 2022 at the age of 70.

When is the release date for Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light?

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light will be coming soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The exact release date has not been confirmed but we will update this as soon as we know more.

Where can I watch Wolf Hall?

Wolf Hall season one is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.