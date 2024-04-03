Will there be a Race Across the World 2024? Start date for BBC series, locations, cast and how to watch
and live on Freeview channel 276
Race Across the World is back for a fourth season as the BAFTA award-winning series returns to our screens this April. A brand new set of contestants are ready to take on this year's route which will see them travel 15,000 kilometres across Eastern Asia.
From the starting point in Northern Japan, they will cross six seas and several countries, including the volcanic ring of fire as they race to the finish line on the Indonesian island of Lombok. This year's teams include married couple Stephen and Viv from Rutland, two mother and daughter teams and a sibling pairing.
Saying goodbye to their smartphones, internet access and debit cards, the five teams will be tested like never before as they are pushed to their emotional and physical limits as they embark on the mammoth trek. Only one can reach the finish line in time and claim the cash prize of £20,000, so who will it be? Here's everything you need to know about Race Across the World.
When does Race Across the World start?
Who are the Race Across the World contestants?
There are five new set of hopefuls racing to make it to the finish line in time. These are 2024's Race Across the World contestants:
- Betty and James, from Yorkshire
- Stephen and Viv, from Rutland
- Alfie and Owen, from Hertfordshire
- Brydie and Sharon, from Kent
- Eugenie and Isabel, from Barking/Birmingham
What is the Race Across the World route?
This year's route will see our five teams tackle Eastern Asia, taking on a 15,000 kilometre race across several countries. They will begin in northern Japan, crossing six seas, eight borders and the volcanic ring of fire as they race to the finish line on the Indonesian island of Lombok. Sarah McCann is a Trends Writer for NationalWorld who specialises in stories around TV, Film and Health. If you liked this article you can follow Sarah on X (Twitter) here. You can also share your thoughts in the comment section below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.