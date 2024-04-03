Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Race Across the World is back for a fourth season as the BAFTA award-winning series returns to our screens this April. A brand new set of contestants are ready to take on this year's route which will see them travel 15,000 kilometres across Eastern Asia.

From the starting point in Northern Japan, they will cross six seas and several countries, including the volcanic ring of fire as they race to the finish line on the Indonesian island of Lombok. This year's teams include married couple Stephen and Viv from Rutland, two mother and daughter teams and a sibling pairing.

Saying goodbye to their smartphones, internet access and debit cards, the five teams will be tested like never before as they are pushed to their emotional and physical limits as they embark on the mammoth trek. Only one can reach the finish line in time and claim the cash prize of £20,000, so who will it be? Here's everything you need to know about Race Across the World.

When does Race Across the World start?

Race Across the World will start on Wednesday, April 10 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Who are the Race Across the World contestants?

There are five new set of hopefuls racing to make it to the finish line in time. These are 2024's Race Across the World contestants:

Betty and James, from Yorkshire

Stephen and Viv, from Rutland

Alfie and Owen, from Hertfordshire

Brydie and Sharon, from Kent

Eugenie and Isabel, from Barking/Birmingham

What is the Race Across the World route?