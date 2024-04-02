Aldi's Next Big Thing on Channel 4: How to try Stormzy approved short rib mac and cheese made by Chef Vickz

Chef to the stars Chef Vickz will pitch client Stormzy’s favourite short rib mac and cheese to Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, Julie Ashfield, in 'Aldi's Next Big Thing' on Channel 4. Photo by Aldi/Clarion Comms.

Supermarket Aldi will consider selling a Stormzy approved short rib mac and cheese dish in the new series of 'Aldi’s Next Big Thing'.

The six-part series sees artisan suppliers pitch to win the chance to have have their product land on shelves in over 1,000 Aldi stores nationwide.

Viewers will see chef to the stars Chef Vickz pitch client Stormzy’s favourite short rib mac and cheese to Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, Julie Ashfield.

Along with hosts, broadcaster and author Anita Rani and TV presenter and cook Chris Bavin, of BBC’s The One Show and Eat Well for Less, Ashfield will deliberate on taste, affordability and scalability before deciding if the celebrity-approved dish will beat five other dishes in the contest to win the contract.

So, what can viewers expect from 'Aldi's Next Big Thing', when is it on TV, when will the winning dish be available to buy in Aldi stores and how can you try Stormzy's favourite mac and cheese dish for yourself? Here's all you need to know.

What can viewers expect from 'Aldi's Next Big Thing'?

Viewers will see Chef Vickz will be pitch her dinner time treat against other creations including Halal wagyu pastrami, rainbow burgers, vegan toad in the hole and crab cakes. Ashfield will consider factors such as price, packaging, customer demand, and the ability to scale up, as she initially whittles six products down to two. Finalists then have four weeks to work on Julie’s feedback, before returning to Aldi with their new and improved products, to learn who has won the contract.

When is 'Aldi's Next Big Thing' on TV

'Aldi's Next Big Thing' is on Channel 4 tonight (Tuesday April 2) on Channel 4 at 8pm. Tonight's episode is the dinner episode.

The programme will the continue at the same time for the next consecutive five weeks. Each week will address a different type of dish.

Who is Chef Vickz?

Chef Vickz, from South-East London, has been a personal chef to Stormzy, amongst other clients, for six years, since qualifying in Patisserie and Confectionary at the University of West London.

She says: “Stormzy was looking for a chef and I got put forward, that's how it all started. This mac and cheese is his favourite dish. It’s special as it’s made with short rib, which has been slow roasted for a very long time.

“It would be the opportunity of a lifetime to have my product in Aldi. I want to be able to cook for thousands. When I see people enjoying my food it fills me with a joy that I can't even put into words.”

Viewers will see Multi award-winning rapper and singer-songwriter Stormzy send his well wishes to the chef via a cameo on the show: “Vick we’re routing for you, we love you, you’re the best. Hurry up and get back . . . I’m hungry!”

Chef Vickz also reveals that the short rib mac and cheese dish is an evolution of one of Stormzy’s favourite sandwiches.

When will 'Aldi's Next Big Thing' winning dish be available to buy in Aldi?

The winning product from tonight's show will then appear as a Specialbuy in over 1,000 Aldi stores nationwide tomorrow (Wednesday April 3).

It is expected that the winning dishes from future episodes will also be available in Aldi stores on the following day.

How can you try Chef Vickz's Stormzy approved mac and cheese for yourself?

If you are hoping to follow in Stormzy's footsteps and try Chef Vickz's mac and cheese dish for themselves, you'll have to book the private chef for yourself.