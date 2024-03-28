Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The BBC show Pilgrimage is back just in time for Easter. Seven celebrities of different faiths and beliefs will embark on a journey of discovery as they take on a modern-day pilgrimage to learn more about faith and spirituality.

Pilgrimage premiered in 2018, the sixth season will be set this time along the North Wales Pilgrim's Way. Across the three-episode series, they will learn about Celtic early Christian saints finishing at Bardsey Island just off the Llŷn Peninsula, known as the "island of 20,000 saints".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seven celebrities taking part in this year's season include former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews who revealed in a teaser clip from BBC iPlayer, that he didn't realise Jesus was real. TV personality, model and beauty queen, Christine McGuiness, is also part of the show. Here's everything you need to know about Pilgrimage.

What is Pilgrimage about?

The official synopsis from the BBC reads: "Celebrities take a journey of a lifetime. They all have different faiths and beliefs - will stepping in ancient footsteps on a spiritual journey broaden minds?"

Whilst Daisy Scalchi, the BBC's head of religion and ethics for television described it as: "Pilgrimage is a series like no other; getting into the heart and soul of who we are and what makes life meaningful. All seven pilgrims embraced the journey wholeheartedly, with extraordinary honesty and generosity towards one another. It’s inspiring, and thought-provoking, to watch."

Is there a trailer for Pilgrimage?

There is no trailer but, BBC iPlayer has shared some clips ahead of the show's release in one, former reality TV star is surprised to learn that Jesus was a real person. You can watch the clip here.

What did Spencer Matthew say about Jesus?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a clip shared on BBC iPlayer, Spencer Matthews reveals he wasn't sure if Jesus was real. In a conversation with comedian Eshaan Akbar, Eshaan helps him realise that St Winefride and Jesus were real people.

Matthews says: "So like Jesus Christ definitely existed?" To which Eshaan says, "Yeah." Matthews continues: "I thought he was, could have been made up as well, that's not disputed?" To which Eshaan says, "no". Matthews adds: "I didn't realise that. I thought Jesus Christ was something you believe in or your don't, but I kind of thought he was fictitious."

Pilgrimage cast

Seven celebrities from a variety of faiths and beliefs will be taking on the Pilgrimage challenge this year, which will see them travel along the North Wales Pilgrim's way.

Pilgrimage: The Road Through North Wales cast: Tom Rosethal, Sonali Shah, Amanda Lovett, Michaela Strachan, Spencer Matthews, Eshaan Akbar, Tara Dew, Christine McGuiness (Photo: BBC/CTVC)

The Pilgrimage cast this year includes former Made in Chelsea star turned entrepreneur Spencer Matthews, The Traitors star Amanda Lovett, TV personality, former model and beauty queen Christine McGuinness, wildlife TV presenter Michaela Strachan, journalist Sonali Shah, comedian Eshaan Akbar and Friday Night Dinner actor Tom Rosenthal.

Where is the Pilgrimage in Wales?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The route the Pilgrimage will be taking is The North Wales Pilgrim's Way. Spanning 135 miles, the walking route across North Wales travels from Basingwerk Abbey, near Holywell, to Aberdaron and Bardsey Island.

When can I watch Pilgrimage: The Road to Wild Wales?