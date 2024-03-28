Sir Mo Farah to host new ITV programme on mental health - when is it being broadcast?
World and Olympic champion runner Sir Mo Farah will be fronting a brand new ITV series on mental health.
The track star is teaming up alongside the track distance runner in history, as he embarks on a transformative journey alongside a group of individuals grappling with their own mental health challenges. Farah firmly believes in the pivotal role that physical health plays in bolstering and maintaining good mental well-being. Thus, he is passionately dedicated to a mission of encouraging people to get active, one person at a time.
Titled Minds and Miles, the upcoming series will chronicle Farah's endeavor as he mentors and supports the participants through their physical and mental wellness journey. Together, they will navigate the path towards leading their optimal lives, demonstrating that every step towards recovery is significant, one step at a time.
Farah, born in Somalia and raised in the UK, is one of the most decorated long-distance runners in history. His illustrious running career includes four Olympic gold medals and six World Championship titles, making him a household name in the world of athletics.
Following his retirement from competing, Farah has moved into the world of television, taking part in the likes of I'm a Celebrity and Celebrity Googlebox.
Viewers can anticipate the premiere of this inspiring series in early 2025.
