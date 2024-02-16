Pilgrimage S6 | Who are the seven celebrities set to embark on a spiritual journey in the new BBC Two series?
The BBC has announced the seven celebrities that will embark on a journey of discovery, both within themselves and through their efforts walking to their end destination, as the sixth season of “Pilgrimage” is set to return to our screens later this year.
The series, which premiered in 2018, follows a group of notable individuals from various backgrounds as they embark on a modern-day pilgrimage. Across multiple episodes, the series documents their journey along historic pilgrimage routes, exploring themes of faith, spirituality, and personal discovery.
Each participant brings their own beliefs, questions, and perspectives to the pilgrimage, resulting in meaningful interactions and profound insights along the way. Through encounters with sacred sites, natural landscapes, and fellow pilgrims, the series delves into the rich tapestry of human spirituality and the universal quest for meaning through the interfaith dialogue that takes place between the pilgrims.
Who is making the “Pilgrammage” this season?
The seven celebrities who are embarking on the “Pilgrimage” this season include wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan, the former partner of Paddy McGuinness, Christine, and former reality TV star Spencer Matthews among those set to embark on their own journey of self-discovery.
“Since my autism diagnosis, it’s really made me want to grab opportunities with both hands,” McGuiness revealed in an interview with the BBC. “I want to say yes to more things, things that I would always say no to, because I find socialising quite awkward. I don’t really like being pushed out of my comfort zone, but I’m realising more and more that I want to live, I want to do more things.
“I want to have good memories, I want to make friends, I want to learn more about other people, and the only way I can do that is by pushing myself a bit.”
- Michaela Strachan
- Spencer Matthews
- Sonali Shah
- Eshaan Akbar
- Amanda Lovett
- Tom Rosenthal
- Christine McGuinness
When is “Pilgrammage” season 6 airing on BBC Two?
The sixth season of “Pilgrimage” is set to air on BBC Two in March 2024, with an official schedule of screenings to be announced shortly.
