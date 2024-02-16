Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The BBC has announced the seven celebrities that will embark on a journey of discovery, both within themselves and through their efforts walking to their end destination, as the sixth season of “Pilgrimage” is set to return to our screens later this year.

The series, which premiered in 2018, follows a group of notable individuals from various backgrounds as they embark on a modern-day pilgrimage. Across multiple episodes, the series documents their journey along historic pilgrimage routes, exploring themes of faith, spirituality, and personal discovery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each participant brings their own beliefs, questions, and perspectives to the pilgrimage, resulting in meaningful interactions and profound insights along the way. Through encounters with sacred sites, natural landscapes, and fellow pilgrims, the series delves into the rich tapestry of human spirituality and the universal quest for meaning through the interfaith dialogue that takes place between the pilgrims.

Who is making the “Pilgrammage” this season?

The seven celebrities who are embarking on the “Pilgrimage” this season include wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan, the former partner of Paddy McGuinness, Christine, and former reality TV star Spencer Matthews among those set to embark on their own journey of self-discovery.

Model and Christine McGuinness, born in Blackpool, has 721,000 followers

“Since my autism diagnosis, it’s really made me want to grab opportunities with both hands,” McGuiness revealed in an interview with the BBC. “I want to say yes to more things, things that I would always say no to, because I find socialising quite awkward. I don’t really like being pushed out of my comfort zone, but I’m realising more and more that I want to live, I want to do more things.

“I want to have good memories, I want to make friends, I want to learn more about other people, and the only way I can do that is by pushing myself a bit.”

Michaela Strachan

Spencer Matthews

Sonali Shah

Eshaan Akbar

Amanda Lovett

Tom Rosenthal

Christine McGuinness

When is “Pilgrammage” season 6 airing on BBC Two?