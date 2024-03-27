Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former president Donald Trump has ventured into selling Bibles while campaigning for a return to the White House.

Trump, who was recently declared the presumptive Republican nominee in this year's presidential race, took to his Truth Social platform to promote the 'God Bless the USA Bible,' inspired by the patriotic ballad of country singer Lee Greenwood.

Trump takes the stage to the song at each of his rallies and has appeared with Greenwood at events, and he urged his supporters to purchase the Bible in a video released on Tuesday (26 March).

But how much are the Bibles? What exactly are they, and can you get them in the UK? Here is everything you need to know about them.

How much is a 'God Bless the USA Bible'?

“Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless the USA Bible,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, directing his supporters to a website selling the book for 60 dollars (£47.52).

The effort comes as Trump has faced a serious money crunch amid mounting legal bills while he fights four criminal indictments along with a series of civil charges.

Trump was given a reprieve on Monday when a New York appeals court agreed to hold off on collecting the more than $454 million (£360 million) he owes following a civil fraud judgment if he puts up $175 million (£139 million) within 10 days.

Trump has already posted a $92 million (£73 million) bond in connection with defamation cases brought by the writer E Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of sexual assault.

The Bible is just the latest commercial venture that Trump has pursued while campaigning. Last month, he debuted a new line of Trump-branded sneakers, including £399 (£316) gold “Never Surrender High-Tops”, at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia.

The venture behind the shoes, 45Footwear, also sells other Trump-branded footwear, cologne and perfume.

Then US President Donald Trump holds up a Bible outside of St John's Episcopal church in Washington, DC in 2020 (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

What exactly is the 'God Bless the USA Bible'?

“All Americans need a Bible in their home, and I have many. It’s my favourite book,” Trump said in the video posted on Truth Social. “I’m proud to endorse and encourage you to get this Bible. We must make America pray again.”

Billing itself as “the only Bible endorsed by President Trump!” the new venture’s website calls it “Easy-to-read” with “large print” and a “slim design” that “invites you to explore God’s Word anywhere, any time”.

Besides a King James Version translation, it includes copies of the US Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence and the Pledge of Allegiance, as well as a handwritten chorus of the famous Greenwood song.

The Bible’s website states the product “is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign”.

“GodBlessTheUSABible.com is not owned, managed or controlled by Donald J Trump, The Trump Organisation, CIC Ventures LLC or any of their respective principals or affiliates,” it says.

Instead, it says, “GodBlessTheUSABible.com uses Donald J Trump’s name, likeness and image under paid licence from CIC Ventures LLC, which licence may be terminated or revoked according to its terms”.

Trump remains deeply popular with white evangelical Christians, who are among his most ardent supporters, even though the thrice-married former reality TV star has a long history of behaviour that often seemed at odds with teachings espoused by Christ in the Gospels.

Can I get one in the UK?

The bible is available from GodBlessTheUSABible.com for $59.99 (£47.51).

