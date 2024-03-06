Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to come up against each other once again in the race for the US presidency later this year.

Both Biden, 81, and Trump, 77, effectively won the respective Democratic and Republican nominations on a day historically known as 'Super Tuesday', a name given to the day that most states vote on who they want for their presidential candidates. While it is currently unofficially confirmed, the huge sweep of votes from many states means that it would be unlikely for the race not to involve the pair in November.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Politics Uncovered newsletter with Ralph Blackburn Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trump won the nomination in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Minnesota and Virginia. His Republican opponent, Nikki Haley, was easily beaten in these states, but caused an upset after winning in Vermont.

During his victory speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump, who is currently facing multiple criminal charges including for election interference and falsifying business records, branded Biden the "worst president in the history of our country". He added: "November 5 is going to go down as the single most important day in the history of our country. We're not respected, right now our country is known as a joke. It's a joke."

President Biden was projected to win 14 states, all but securing him the Democratic nomination. However, he also suffered an upset in the US territory of American Samoa, where he lost out to entrepreneur Jason Palmer, as well as facing a sizable but ultimately unsuccessful protest vote in Minnesota over his stance on Gaza.