Donald Trump has been ordered to pay E Jean Carroll $83.3m in damages
Former president Donald Trump has been ordered to pay $83 million to the writer E Jean Carroll in defamation case
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former president Donald Trump has been ordered to pay the writer E Jean Carroll $83 minion (£65 million) to the writer E Jean Carroll after he called her a liar after she accused him of sexual assault. E Jean Carroll was awarded triple the sum her lawyers originally sought and the jury which consisted of seven men and two women awarded the writer $65 million in punitive damages, $7.3 million in compensatory damages and $11 million for costs to repair the writer’s reputation.
E Jean Carroll has called the verdict a “great victory.” and also said in a statement that “This is a great victory for every woman who stands up when she’s been knocked down, and a huge defeat for every bully who has tried to keep a woman down.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
E Jean Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan said in a statement that “Today’s verdict proves that the law applies to everyone in our country, even the rich, even the famous, even former presidents,” she said. Roberta Kaplan also said that “There is a way to stand up to someone like Donald Trump who cares more about wealth, fame and power than respecting the law.”
Donald Trump responded to the verdict on Truth Social and said that “I fully disagree with both verdicts and will be appealing this whole Biden directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party.”
Donald Trump also said that “Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon. They have taken away all First Amendment Rights. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!”
When E Jean Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan was giving her closing arguments in the New York courtroom, Donald Trump stormed out. Members of the Secret Service quickly followed him when he left.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.