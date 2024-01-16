Trump: The Return? ITV Robert Moore documentary follows former President’s chances of beating Biden in 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
The day after Donald Trump won a landslide victory at the Iowa Caucus, ITV documentary, Trump: The Return? dives into Donald Trump’s chances of becoming the 47th President of the United States, four years after leaving the White House.
Trump, who beat Hilary Clinton in the 2016 election by 77 electoral college votes, despite losing the popular vote by around 3 million, is by far the Republican frontrunner ahead of the US election in November.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The former President has become the Teflon Don(ald), despite being charged with numerous federal and state crimes, a first for an ex American president, and even though he has not attended any of the Republican debates, Trump continues to outstrip his rivals in the polls.
What is Trump: The Return about?
As the name suggests, the ITV documentary looks at the prospect of Donald Trump winning a second term, what that would mean for America, and the wider world, and whether it is possible that for the first time in American history a president could serve from a jail cell.
Who is Robert Moore?
Robert Moore is an ITV journalist who has worked for the company for 20 years - he worked as Washington Correspondent during Trump’s first term, and also been based in London, Moscow, Brussels and Jerusalem at different times in his career.
Moore was part of the only news crew that filmed the January 6 rioters inside the Capitol, alongside producer Sophie Alexander, and camera operator Mark Davey, and his documentary Storming The Capitol won him an Emmy and a Bafta.
Could Donald Trump win the 2024 election?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Despite the legal challenges against Trump, and challenges from several states to prevent him from running on the ballot, using a Civil War era law to prevent insurrectionists from running for office, Trump is the frontrunner 10 months out from the election.
Trump won a landslide victory at the Iowa caucus last night (January 15) taking more than 50% of the vote whilst his three Republican rivals, Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, and Vivek Ramaswamy split the rest between them. Ramaswamy dropped out of the race after results were called, putting Trump one step closer to claiming the Republican nomination.
Trump now leads incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden in approval ratings - with more than 70 percent of Republicans saying they would be satisfied if Trump were selected as the nominee, compared to 57 percent of Democrats feeling the same about Biden.
If Trump were to win in November, he would become only the second US President to return to office after losing an election - Grover Cleveland, the 22nd and 24th President, served two non consecutive terms in 1885 and 1893.
When is Trump: The Return? on TV?
Trump: The Return? airs on ITV1 on Tuesday, January 16 at 9pm. The hour-long special will also be available to watch on ITVX after it has first aired.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.